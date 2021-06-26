Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325 Quick Picks

The Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway this weekend for a doubleheader at the triangle-shaped, low-banked track. Up first is Saturday's Pocono Organics 325, and thanks to the track's massive, 2.5-mile layout, we only have 130 laps on tap in the opening event.

Pocono's unique configuration makes it almost impossible for drivers to feel comfortable in all three sets of corners. Add in minimal tire wear, and track position means everything this weekend. As a result, drivers will be extra aggressive on restarts, and crew chiefs won't be shy about using various strategies to try to get their drivers in clean air.

The 550-horsepower package will be in play this weekend, but when looking for potential comps, Pocono's lack of banking is similar to tracks like Phoenix, Richmond, and potentially Nashville, all of which used the 750-horsepower package. I expect weekly studs like Kyle Larson and Pocono aces like Denny Hamlin to be fast again this weekend, but it will be interesting to see if any surprise drivers emerge.

When assembling lineups for Fantasy Live and the Driver Group, I tried to stick mainly to drivers who have decent starting spots which have either had success at Pocono in the past, have shown speed at flatter tracks this year, or both. I think an argument can be made to save some starts from the elite options this weekend, especially in the opener. Since the top 20 finishers will be inverted for Sunday's race, there isn't exactly an incentive to finish for drivers to fight for every spot in the closing laps.

For that reason and because of the potential for pit strategy to jumble the running order, I did not roster Kyle Larson in either format this weekend despite him being my top-ranked driver.

NASCAR.com Fantasy Live

Denny Hamlin

He finished second and first in the two Pocono events last year, and Hamlin has two wins and a 2.5 average across the last four races here. He has led double-digit laps in the last three Pocono races, and he will roll off from inside the top 10 Saturday. Hamlin should be one of the safest picks and highest scorers.

Kevin Harvick

Harvick finished first and second in the Pocono events last year, and he has finished fourth or better in seven of his last 10 starts here overall. He has also been showing a little more upside in recent weeks, and he earned himself the third-place starting spot Saturday thanks to his top-5 at Nashville. Harvick is a great spot for a top-5 finish and double-digit stage points.

William Byron

Pocono has been a strong track for Byron historically, and he has cracked the top 10 in four of his six starts here while posting a 9.7 average finish. Armed with a spot on the front row, I expect his breakout season to continue in a big way at one of his best tracks. Byron is a serious top-5 threat Saturday, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him in the mix for a win.

Alex Bowman

Kyle Larson has dominated the series, but all the Hendrick Motorsports cars have been fast the last couple of months. Bowman himself has five straight top-15s heading into this weekend, with four top-10s in that span. Last year, he earned points in both stages in the first Pocono race, and he finished ninth in the second leg of the doubleheader. He starts 13th, and I expect Bowman to be in the top 10 in short order.

Aric Almirola

His 2021 season has been a rough one overall, but Almirola has been getting it done at flatter tracks. He has finished 11th or better at Phoenix, Richmond, and Nashville, posting a 7.0 average finish in those starts. Almirola finished in the top 5 in both races of the Pocono doubleheader last year, and he has five finishes of 12th or better in six starts here in the No. 10. I think a top-10 is a real possibility on Saturday, and I will try to steal a start.

Garage Driver – Brad Keselowski

Keselowski hasn't had the best stretch in recent weeks, but he has been the model of consistency at Pocono. He has an 8.8 average finish in the last 10 races here, logging six top-5s and nine finishes of 11th or better. I'll start him on the bench if he has another lackluster run, but if he has a typical Pocono performance, I can potentially slide him in and save a start from Denny Hamlin or one of the Hendrick guys.

Fantasy Racing Cheat Sheet Driver Group Game

Kevin Harvick (A)

I know he hasn't been contending for wins in 2021, but Harvick remains a top-10 machine, and Pocono has been one of his best tracks. He finished first and second in last year's doubleheader, and he has nine top-10s in the last 10 Pocono races, including seven finishes of fourth or better. Set to start third on Saturday, I love his chances of hanging in the top 5 all afternoon.

Aric Almirola (B)

It has been a rough season for Almirola, but he has still delivered solid results at flatter tracks. He finished 11th at Phoenix, sixth at Richmond, and fourth last weekend at Nashville. Almirola finished in the top 5 in both Pocono races last year, and he has finished 12th or better in five of his six starts here with Stewart-Haas Racing. Starting 11th, a top-10 finish and some stage points could be on tap.

William Byron (B)

Byron has been a weekly top-5 threat most of the year, and he already has a solid resume at Pocono. He has four top-10s in six starts to go along with a 9.7 average finish overall. Starting on the front row Saturday, Byron has a great chance to finish as one of the top scorers.

Ross Chastain (C)

Fresh off a runner-up effort at Nashville, I will stay on the Chastain bandwagon this weekend. He has three top-10s in the last four races coming into Pocono, and he has finished 17th or better in nine of the last 10 races. A top-10 starting spot should help his chances of logging another solid finish in the first race of the weekend.

Fantasy Racing Online Slingshot Fantasy Auto

Chase Elliott ($12,200)

Elliott will have to start 29th after being disqualified last weekend at Nashville, but he should carve his way through the field on Saturday. Elliott has six top-10s in his last eight Pocono starts, and he gained 21 spots and finish fourth in the second race of last year's doubleheader. I think he flirts with 50+ place differential points and finishes as the top scorer in this format.

Ryan Blaney ($10,600)

He is a former Pocono winner, and Blaney has been one of the steadier performers at the track for a while. He has finished 12th or better in eight of his last 10 starts here, and he finished fourth or better in three of the four stages between the two races last year. Starting 27th after a wreck last weekend, Blaney should cruise to 30+ differential points and 100+ total points.

Alex Bowman ($10,300)

Bowman has been piling up top-10s in recent weeks, and we have seen all the Hendrick Motorsports cars show tons of speed at the 550-horsepower tracks. Bowman doesn't have a ton of spots to gain Saturday from the 13th starting spot, but he could still earn 10+ differential points while contending for a top-5 and picking up stage points. I like his all-around potential.

Matt DiBenedetto ($8,400)

He is in the middle of another cold stretch in what has been an up-and-down season, but DiBenedetto was strong in both Pocono races last year, finishing 13th and sixth while earning points in all four stages. I'm not sure if he can log a top-10 Saturday, but I think he moves forward from his 21st starting spot and delivers a solid point total.

Chris Buescher (7,900)

Buescher has finished 16th or better in three of the last four Pocono races, logging a top-10 in the first race of the doubleheader last year. More importantly, he has been a borderline top-10 performer at the 550-horsepower tracks this season. Buescher starts 25th, and I think he can gain double-digit spots and finish in the top 15.

