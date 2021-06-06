NASCAR DFS: 2021 Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway DraftKings & FanDuel Lineup Plays

The NASCAR Cup Series is hitting the road again this weekend. Sonoma Raceway will host Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, the third road course event of the 2021 season.

Although the pandemic prevented NASCAR from visiting Sonoma last year, the track is one of the long-tenured road courses on the schedule. It has a couple of different layout options, but as was the case in 2019, the Cup Series will be using a section known as the carousel, resulting in a 90-lap event around a 2.52-mile track.

The low number of laps also means a relatively low amount of dominator points will be available this weekend. You can definitely get away with using one-dominator lineups at both DFS sites, especially in cash contests. With NASCAR setting the field by their qualifying metric this weekend, there are a few strong road course options that will start deeper in the field that you can pair with a driver who could lead the most laps.

For GPP contests, I like targeting mid-pack starters with top-10 upside and sleeper contenders for the win. Overall, road courses aren’t the type of track where I roll the dice on total longshots. Yes, there will occasionally be some lineup shuffling if the race ends with a rash of cautions, but for the most part, you don’t see enough attrition to allow back-markers to steal a bunch of positions. I don’t really want to punt any roster spots this weekend.

Must-Own Drivers

Martin Truex Jr. ($10,900 DK, $14,000 FD)

Truex has been one of the top road racers in the last several years, and Sonoma has been one of his best tracks. He is a three-time winner here overall, and he has won the last two Sonoma races, leading 62 laps and 59 laps, respectively. He is starting 19th Sunday, so even he doesn’t lead a ton of laps, Truex should still finish with one of the top scores.

Chase Elliott ($10,600 DK, $14,500 FD)

All he does is win road course races. Elliott has notched six victories in his last nine starts, winning five of the last six. He has led at least 27 laps in five of the last six road course events and has led multiple laps in seven straight road races. Starting on the front row, he is positioned for another dominating performance.

Cash Plays

Kurt Busch ($9,100 DK, $8,500 FD)

Busch has been one of the steadiest road course options throughout his career, and he has six top-10s in the last 10 races alone. He has also been excellent at Sonoma, reeling off nine straight finishes of 13th or better while posting a 6.4 average finish. From the 30th starting spot, I’m not sure any driver has a safer floor. Busch should be an anchor of cash lineups, and he is a steal at Fanduel in particular.

Ross Chastain ($7,700 Dk, $7,000 FD)

After an early exit at the Daytona Roval, Chastain delivered a memorable performance at COTA, gaining 16 spots, leading four laps, and finishing fourth. He might not log another top-5 Sunday, but since he starts way back in 29th, Chastain should gain plenty of spots. He is a lower-priced option with little risk and legitimate upside. What more could you want for a cash-game play?

Michael McDowell ($7,600 DK, $8,000 FD)

His background in road racing has been on full display for the last couple of years. McDowell has logged top-10s in both road course events in 2021, and he has finished 16th or better in five of the last six road races, finishing 12th or better in four of the last five. Starting just outside the top-20, he offers a solid floor at a friendly price.

Chase Briscoe ($6,900 DK, $7,200 FD)

He has multiple road course wins at the XFINITY level, and while he suffered early damage at the Daytona Roval, Briscoe bounced back in a big way at COTA. He earned points in both stages, ultimately gaining 21 spots and finishing sixth. Briscoe rolls off 25th on Sunday, and he should be one of the best values on the board, especially at DraftKings.

GPP Specials

Joey Logano ($10,100 DK, $11,000 FD)

Logano might not be piling up road course wins, but he has reeled off five straight top-10s, finishing third or better in the last three races. He has led double-digit laps in both road course events this season, and Row 7 provides some differential upside. Logano could be a sneaky alternative to Martin Truex Jr. this weekend.

Kyle Larson ($9,700 DK, $12,500 FD)

At this point, there is no doubt that Larson can contend for a win at a road course. He wrecked while going for the lead in the closing laps at the Daytona Roval in February, and he finished second at COTA a few weeks ago. The question is whether Larson can pile up enough dominator points from the pole to justify this price tag, especially with his teammate and road course king, Chase Elliott, starting alongside him. I’d pivot to Larson in a lineup or two in case he turns out to be the man to beat on Sunday.

Christopher Bell ($8,400 DK, $9,000 FD)

Bell has only had one good run in four road course starts at the Cup level, but that one good outing was a win at the Daytona Roval earlier this year. He isn’t the safest option, but Bell’s top-5 potential and mid-pack starting spot give him a high ceiling this weekend. He is the perfect pivot to Kurt Busch in bigger contests.

Cole Custer ($7,500 DK, $6,700 FD)

He was part of a nasty wreck at COTA a couple of weeks ago, but Custer finished ninth at the Charlotte Roval and 13th at the Daytona Roval in the two previous road course events. He has some differential upside from the 23rd starting spot, and I like him as a contrarian to lower-priced options like Ross Chastain and Michael McDowell.

Ryan Preece ($6,800 DK, $4,500 FD)

Preece doesn’t have a background in road racing, but he has been delivering solid results recently. He has three straight top-15 finishes, logging a ninth-place finish at the Daytona Roval in February and gaining 21 spots at COTA. Starting 27th, Preece is a potential pivot to Chase Briscoe as a source of cap relief. He is particularly cheap at Fanduel.

Click here for more Fantasy NASCAR content from Brian Polking

NASCAR guru Brian Polking has been committed to producing Fantasy NASCAR coverage for nearly a decade and written countless articles for his devoted audience who swear by his advice year after year.