Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway Driver Rankings

NASCAR overhauled the schedule before the 2021 season to emphasize road courses, and we will start to feel the impact of that change this weekend. Just a couple of weeks removed from the inaugural trip to the Circuit of the Americas, the Cup Series will head to Sonoma Raceway for the third road course race of the year, and we have three more road races still to come over the summer.

Thanks to the pandemic, Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be the first race at Sonoma since 2019. The 2019 event featured the return of the carousel portion of the course, and NASCAR will use the same 2.52-mile layout this weekend. Unlike the rovals and even Watkins Glen, which feature some longer straightaway sections, Sonoma leans a little harder on the technical side of road racing, emphasizing braking and setting up corner entries.

From a fantasy standpoint, another road course race means another opportunity to save some starts from the bigger names in Fantasy Live and the Driver Group. Even though A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric aren't in the field this weekend, there are still plenty of series regulars who see a big boost in value at the road courses. Make sure to take advantage.

Chase Elliott: Elliott picked up the win at COTA a couple of weeks ago, giving him five wins in the last six road course events. He has six wins in the 10 road course races since the start of 2018, and during that stretch, he also leads the series in top-5s, top-10s, laps led, average finish, and points scored. Martin Truex Jr.: He was one of the many victims of the poor visibility at COTA, but Truex remains one of the elite road course performers in the series. Even with the crash, he still ranks second in points scored and average finish over the last 10 road races. Truex has also been excellent at Sonoma, winning each of the last two races here and leading 50+ laps in both victories. Kyle Busch: Busch has been strong at the road courses in 2021, winning the Busch Clash at the Daytona Roval and winning Stage 2, and contending for the win at COTA. He is also a two-time winner at Sonoma, and he has five straight finishes of seventh or better here, including three straight top-5s. Joey Logano: He seems to have hit on a setup he likes for the road course events, and Logano has reeled off five straight top-10s heading into Sonoma. He has finished third or better in the last three road races, leading double-digit laps at both the Daytona Roval and COTA this year. If you are fading Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. in the Driver Group Game, Logano could make a great Group A pivot. Kyle Larson: Larson isn't thought of as a road racing ace, but he is doing his best to change that perception. He was attempting to take the lead when he crashed in the closing laps at the Daytona Roval in February, and he notched a second-place finish at COTA while earning 12 stage points. I'm going to save him for the 1.5-mile ovals in the DGG and Fantasy Live, but he has some legitimate dominator potential for DFS contests. Denny Hamlin: Over the last 10 road course events, Hamlin ranks third in points scored and fourth in average finish with a 9.6 mark. He has been particularly strong at Sonoma recently, finishing inside the top 10 in four straight starts. Hamlin has led laps in all of those races, notching three top-5s. Alex Bowman: He has cracked the top 10 in both road course events this season, and Bowman has become one of the steadiest performers in these events. He has a 9.5 average finish in 10 starts with Hendrick Motorsports, logging six top-10s and finishing inside the top 15 in every race. You have to like his high floor. William Byron: Byron bounced back from a bad outing at the Daytona Roval with an 11th-place run at COTA. He finished sixth and eighth in the two road course events last season, and the last time he visited Sonoma, Byron led 21 laps and earned 18 stage points. He could be a sneaky top-5 contender on Sunday. Kevin Harvick: Harvick was among the big names which were taken out due to the lack of visibility at COTA, but he finished sixth at the Daytona Roval earlier this year and ranks second in the series with seven top-10s in the last 10 road course events. I still recommend saving him for a track where he has shown more upside, but Harvick should land somewhere in the top 10 on Sunday. Ryan Blaney: He hasn't had great results in either of the road course events this season, but Blaney has seven top-15s in the last nine road races. He has four top-5s in that stretch, including a win at the Charlotte Roval and a third-place finish in his last trip to Sonoma. Kurt Busch: Busch went off course late in the race at COTA and was saddled with a 27th-place finish, but his overall road racing resume remains among the best in the series. He has eight top-15s in the last 10 road course events, logging six top-10s in that span and finishing in the top 5 in two of the last three races. Michael McDowell: His road racing background has been on full display this year. He followed up an eighth-place finish at the Daytona Roval with a seventh-place at COTA, and McDowell has now finished 12th or better in four of the last five road races. I love him as a Group C option in the DGG, and starting in the middle of the pack; he should also be on your radar for Slingshot and DFS contests. Brad Keselowski: He has had plenty of solid runs at road courses in his career, but Keselowski hasn't been as consistent as some of the other big names. He followed up a top-5 run at the Daytona Roval with a 19th-place finish at COTA. His 14.8 average finish in the last 10 road races isn't bad, but Keselowski has just three top-10s in that stretch. I'd save him for a track where he offers more upside. Christopher Bell: Bell's race at COTA was short-lived as he was one of several drivers who were taken out in early wrecks. However, it is hard to forget his impressive showing in his win at the Daytona Roval. Set to start around the 20th spot, he has intriguing upside in Slingshot and at the DFS sites. Chase Briscoe: After an early wreck at the Daytona Roval, Briscoe got to show off his road racing chops at COTA, earning points in both stages and finishing sixth. He will start deep in the field Sunday, so I will be all over him in DFS contests. This is also a great spot to use him as a Group C option in the DGG or as a Fantasy Live sleeper. Chris Buescher: He continues to be an underrated, reliable road course option, and since 2018, Buescher has cracked the top 20 in all 10 road races. He has a 14.5 average finish in that span, logging five top-15s. This season, Buescher has finished 11th and 13th in the two road course events. Keep him in mind as a Group B sleeper in the DGG. Tyler Reddick: After a rocky start to the season, Reddick is suddenly one of the hottest drivers in the series. He has finished 12th or better in eight of the nine races leading up to Sonoma, notching seven top-10s in that span. Reddick finished ninth at COTA a couple of weeks ago, so he could keep the momentum going this weekend. Ross Chastain: Chastain had himself a heck of a run at COTA a few weeks ago. Not only did he finish fourth, but he earned points in Stage 1 and finished with an average running position inside the top 10. He will have to start way in the back this weekend, giving him tons of upside in DFS contests and in the Slingshot game. Erik Jones: Although Jones hasn't been the top-5 threat that he was while driving the No. 20, he has managed to finish 14th and 16th in the two road course events this season. If you are going to try to steal a start from Jones in the DGG at any point, you want to roll the dice this weekend at Sonoma. Matt DiBenedetto: Surprisingly, DiBenedetto's numbers at road courses have gone in the wrong direction since joining Wood Brothers Racing. He has finished outside the top 20 in three of his four road races in the No. 21, posting a 24.3 average finish. He did finish fourth the last time the series visited Sonoma, but DiBenedetto is a shot-in-the-dark fantasy option, at best. Austin Dillon: Dillon had the best finish of his career at a road course a couple of weeks at COTA when he finished 12th, but his overall numbers remember ugly. He has a 25.0 average finish in nine starts, and he had never cracked the top 15 before his result at COTA. I wouldn't expect more than a mid-pack finish out of him at Sonoma. Cole Custer: He plowed into Martin Truex Jr. amid the blinding rain at COTA, but Custer had delivered back-to-back top-15s in road races prior to that wreck. If you are hunting for cheaper, mid-pack sleepers for your DFS lineups, Custer could be worth a roll of the dice in a lineup or two. Ryan Preece: The sample size is still somewhat small, but we see an encouraging trend with Preece at the road courses. He has finished ninth and 15th in the two races this year, and he has three straight top 15s overall. Preece has five straight finishes of 23rd or better at road courses, and since he is projected to start outside the top 25, he will have some DFS potential. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: There isn't much upside with Stenhouse, but he hasn't been awful at road courses recently. He has finished 22nd or better in nine of the last 10 road races, and he has finished 18th or better seven times in that span. A top-20 is possible, but Stenhouse is starting too close to the front to have much fantasy appeal. Daniel Suarez: Transmission issues ruined his race at COTA, but Suarez finished 16th at the Daytona Roval earlier this year, and he owns a respectable 19.8 average finish overall. I expect him to land in or around the top 20 on Sunday, but a solid starting spot limits his DFS upside. Aric Almirola: Almirola is having a miserable season, and he heads to Sonoma with just one top-10 and a 25.2 average finish in 15 races. His recent road course results aren't exactly encouraging either. Almirola has finished outside the top 15 in each of his last four starts, posting a 20.5 average finish. It is tough to be optimistic about his chances on Sunday. Ryan Newman: After his lackluster outing at COTA, Newman has now finished outside the top 15 in the last six road course events, posting a 25.2 average finish in that span. Starting outside the top 25 does give him someplace differential potential this weekend, but he is still a shot-in-the-dark, DFS-only option. Bubba Wallace: Road racing continues to be an Achilles heel for Wallace. He owns an ugly 27.9 average finish in 10 starts, and he is still looking for his first top 20. In the two road course events this season, Wallace has finished 26th and 39th. With NASCAR reverting to a qualifying formula to set the field, I don't see using him in any fantasy format this weekend. Anthony Alfredo: For someone without a lot of experience, Alfredo has managed to finish 22nd, and 18th in his first two road course starts at the Cup level. Another top-25 is probably the best-case scenario Sunday at Sonoma, but Alfredo could be worth a flier as a DFS punt play. Ben Rhodes: Rhodes will make his Cup Series debut this weekend, driving the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports. Experience is not on his side, but Rhodes does have four top-10s in seven road course starts in the Truck Series, including a win at the Daytona Roval this year. Still, he is no more than a DFS lottery ticket.

