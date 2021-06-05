Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway Quick Picks

It wasn't long ago that Sonoma Raceway would perennially host the first road course event of the season and was one of just two road courses on the Cup Series schedule. Enter a pandemic and a revamped schedule, and Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma is the third of seven road races to be held in 2021.

Whether or not you feel road courses provide more entertainment value than traditional ovals, there is no doubt that you can use the restructured schedule to your advantage when it comes to Fantasy NASCAR. While many of the same drivers and powerhouse teams dominate the intermediate ovals, road racing is its own discipline and can allow some alternative drivers to shine.

In both Fantasy Live and the Driver Group Game contests, saving starts from the top options while still posting strong scores is crucial to long-term success. Road courses provide a golden opportunity to do just that. Series regulars like Michael McDowell, Chase Briscoe, and Kurt Busch all see a dramatic boost in value at road courses. Even sleepers like Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez, and Ross Chastain have higher ceilings at a track like Sonoma.

While taking advantage of these road course aces is a must, I won't completely abandon big names, especially in Fantasy Live. Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. have been in their own stratosphere at the road courses, and I have no problem anchoring my lineups with at least one of them.

For the Slingshot contest, I will also be targeting road course studs, especially those drivers who have some place differential upside. After a couple of weeks of traditional qualifying, NASCAR went back to their metric to set the field this weekend, and that means some quality options are starting deeper in the field. Make sure to take advantage.

NASCAR.com Fantasy Live

Martin Truex Jr.

Three of his four road course wins have come at Sonoma, and Truex has won the last two races here, leading 50+ laps in both victories. In the last 10 road course races, Truex ranks second in the series with 362 points, an 8.4 average finish, and five top-5s.

Chase Elliott

In the 10 road course races since 2018, Elliott leads the series with six wins, seven top-5s, eight top-10s, and a 7.4 average finish. His 440 points scored in that stretch are 78 more than any other driver. Starting on the front row, Elliott could be looking at a clean sweep of Sonoma.

Alex Bowman

Bowman has been remarkably dependable at the road courses since joining Hendrick Motorsports, posting a 9.5 average finish in 10 starts. He has cracked the top 15 in all of those races, logging six top-10s and ranking fifth in the series in points scored. Bowman starts inside the top 10 Sunday, and I expect him to be near the front all afternoon.

Joey Logano

He has recently been locked-in at the road courses, reeling off five straight top-10s and three straight finishes of third or better. Logano has led double-digit laps in both road course events this year, and I hope to ride his road course momentum to a top-5 finish and double-digit stage points.

Christopher Bell

Bell made an early exit at COTA after being involved in one of the many wrecks, but he was impressive from start to finish in his win at the Daytona Roval, posting the best green flag speed in the victory. Erik Jones was a road course force in his time in the No. 20 Toyota, and Bell has already shown he can deliver great results in his own right. Chase Briscoe and Michael McDowell are two sleeper picks I also considered.

Garage Driver – Kurt Busch

Not many drivers have been more dependable at Sonoma than Busch. He has cracked the top 15 in nine straight starts here, posting a 6.4 average finish in that stretch. I'll start him on the bench because he is starting 30th, but if he quickly works his way towards the front, I'll insert him into the starting lineup for one of the big names.

Fantasy Racing Cheat Sheet Driver Group Game

Chase Elliott (A)

I have used more starts from Martin Truex Jr. than Chase Elliott this season, so I will go with Elliott this weekend. The two have separated themselves from the pack at the road courses, and Elliott has six wins in the last nine road races, winning five of the last six.

Alex Bowman (B)

He has plenty of upside at the intermediate ovals, but since I have plenty of starts remaining Bowman, I will take advantage of his high floor. He has a 9.5 average finish in 10 road course starts with Hendrick Motorsports, logging six top-10s and finishing inside the top 15 in every start.

Christopher Bell (B)

He was involved in a wreck in the rain at COTA, but I am going back to Bell this weekend at Sonoma. Joe Gibbs Racing has been strong here, and Bell proved he could handle himself at a road course with his win at the Daytona Roval back in February. I like his upside, and it allows me to save Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, and others for a different track.

Chase Briscoe (C)

Michael McDowell should also make a strong option in this tier, but I think Briscoe offers a little more upside. He owns a couple of road course wins at the XFINITY level, and despite starting 27 at COTA a couple of weeks ago, he finished sixth and earned points in both stages.

Fantasy Racing Online Slingshot Fantasy Auto

Chase Elliott ($12,800)

A top-5 starting spot isn't ideal in this scoring system, but Elliott has been so dominant at road courses that I still expect him to post one of the top scores. With five wins in the last six road races, he should eclipse 100 points on stage points and finishing position alone.

Martin Truex Jr. ($12,700)

Truex has been the best road course driver not named Chase Elliott for the last several years, and he has arguably been the best in the business at Sonoma. He has won the last two races here and is a three-time Sonoma winner overall. Set to start 19th, Truex is positioned for a massive point total.

Kurt Busch ($9,200)

He has to start back in 30th this weekend, but Busch's road course resume speaks for itself. He has six top-10s and an 11.2 average finish in his last 10 starts, and he has been excellent at Sonoma. He has finished 13th or better in nine straight starts here, finishing seventh or better six times in that span. Busch has a shot at 40+ differential points.

Chase Briscoe ($7,900)

Briscoe has had plenty of road racing exposure coming up through the ranks, and he owns XFINITY wins at both the Charlotte and Indianapolis road courses. He also gained 21 spots and finished at COTA a couple of weeks ago. Starting 25th, Briscoe could slice his way towards the front Sunday and pile up a big score in the process. Ross Chastain is another driver starting deep in the field who could score big this weekend.

Michael McDowell (7,000)

His background in road racing has been on full display recently. McDowell has finished 16th or better in five of the last six road course events, and he has three top-10s in the last four races, including finishes of eighth and seventh in the two road races this year. Starting 21st, I expect him to push for 20+ differential points and a top-10 on Sunday.

