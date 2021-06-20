NASCAR DFS: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway DraftKings & FanDuel Lineup Plays

Must-Own Drivers

Kyle Larson ($11,800 DK, $14,000 FD)

He has been enjoying the most dominant stretch of his career heading into Nashville, winning back-to-back races and logging five straight finishes of either first or second. Larson was the runner-up at both Darlington and Dover during this stretch, and he led 263 laps at Dover. He has to be considered the man to beat on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin ($10,100 DK, $12,500 FD)

Hamlin hasn't finished outside the top 15 at a 750-horsepower track all year, and he owns a 3.83 average finish in the six oval races that have used the package, leading 200+ laps at both Martinsville and Richmond. At this price, Hamlin can be the lead dog in a balanced lineup or can slot alongside Kyle Larson in a top-heavy roster.

Cash Plays

Kevin Harvick ($9,100 DK, $10,000 FD)

It has been strange to see Harvick struggling to lead laps and contend for wins, but he hasn't exactly been terrible. He has 11 top-10s in the 16 races this season, and some of his best runs have come with the 750-horsepower package. Harvick finished sixth at Phoenix, Darlington and Dover, so he should at least provide a top-10 this weekend with the potential for a top-5.

Joey Logano ($8,900 DK, $11,000 FD)

He has seemed lost at times at some of the bigger ovals this year, but Logano has been an absolute force at the 750-horsepower tracks. In the nine races with the package, he has eight finishes of sixth or better, including five top-3 finishes. Logano is an absolute bargain this weekend, especially at DraftKings.

Ryan Blaney ($8,700 DK, $10,500 FD)

Blaney might not have consistent top-5 upside, but he does offer a solid floor for a midrange price. He has finished inside the top 15 in 12 of the 16 races this year, logging 11 top-10s. Blaney might not be a game-changer for a lineup, but he should be a safe option for cash contests.

Ross Chastain ($7,600 DK, $6,800 FD)

He has been finding his groove in recent weeks, and the 750-horsepower tracks have been particularly kind to him. In addition to top-10 finishes at COTA and Sonoma, he delivered top-15s at Richmond, Darlington and Dover. Chastain should be one of the safer options for freeing up cap space on Sunday.

GPP Specials

Martin Truex Jr. ($10,400 DK, $13,000 FD)

Truex hasn't been as consistent as some of the other top drivers, but all three of his wins have come with the 750-horsepower package, including a dominating showing at Darlington when he led 248 laps. Truex also led more than 100 laps in two addition races at 750 tracks. He has as much upside as any driver in the field this weekend, and he is the man to target if you plan on fading Denny Hamlin and/or Kyle Larson.

William Byron ($9,700 DK, $11,500 FD)

He has been strong for most of the year, and at oval tracks that have featured the 750-horsepower package, Byron hasn't finished worse than eighth. He finished fourth at both Darlington and Dover. He is a top-5 contender with dominator potential, and he could prove to be an effective pivot to the top options.

Christopher Bell ($8,400 DK, $9,000 FD)

Although Bell has struggled at many of the intermediate ovals, he has shown some muscle at the 750-horsepower tracks. In addition to his win at the Daytona Roval, Bell cracked the top-10 at Phoenix, Martinsville and Richmond and picked up a top-15 at Darlington. He could be a great mid-priced contrarian to guys like Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney or Kevin Harvick.

Bubba Wallace ($6,500 DK, $5,000 FD)

There have been some growing pains for Wallace and 23XI Racing, but he has cracked the top 15 in three of the four races leading up to Nashville, logging an 11th-place at Dover. If he can keep the momentum going, he could end up being a steal at this price.

Chase Briscoe ($6,200 DK, $5,000 FD)

It has been a tough rookie year for Briscoe, but one of his better runs came at Darlington a few weeks ago when he finished 11th. There is no guarantee that the success will carry over to Nashville, but are enough similarities between the two tracks to take a chance on Briscoe, especially if he starts in the back half of the field.

Corey LaJoie ($5,700 DK, $4,000 FD)

He has enjoyed a slight uptick in results in recent weeks, posting a 21.9 average finish in the last eight races. LaJoie has finished 22nd or better six times in that span, so if he qualifies around the 30th spot, he is worth a flier as a source of cap relief at both DFS sites.