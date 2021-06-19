Fantasy NASCAR: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series will make its first trip to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend, and for both the drivers and team and for fantasy owners, Sunday's Ally 400 will come with plenty of unknowns.

We obviously won't have any track history to look back on to help assemble lineups, but we can look at tracks that have some similarities. Nashville is a 1.33-mile, concrete oval with relatively low banking, so tracks like Darlington, Phoenix and Dover could all be decent predictors. Perhaps more importantly, NASCAR will be using the 750-horsepower package this weekend, so looking at previous results with this package should prove useful.

Of course, Hendrick Motorsports has been so fast in recent weeks that simply loading up on HMS drivers could be a winning move. However, I think the gap between HMS and other big organizations like Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske is smaller at the 750 tracks than at tracks that have featured the 550-horsepower package.

Combine that with the fact that Nashville is making its series debut, and I am actually fading Kyle Larson and most of the HMS bunch this weekend. Again, I will not be shocked in the least if Larson goes and wins again Sunday. However, I am much more confident that he is going to be the man to beat at the next 550h-horsepower oval.

I am not going to risk wasting starts from Larson or Chase Elliott, especially when we have data that suggests there are drivers who offer equal, if not more, upside with the 750-horsepower package.

Since this will be the first Cup race at Nashville, NASCAR is allowing teams to practice this weekend. We will also have traditional qualifying. I have included my potential Fantasy Live and Driver Group Game lineups for the time being, and I will add in my Slingshot picks once the field is set. The track time could prove useful for making picks, but the bad news is that the field won't be set until a few hours before the race on Sunday.

NASCAR.com Fantasy Live

Denny Hamlin

His season continues to be a bit overlooked because he hasn’t won a race, but Hamlin has probably been the steadiest driver overall. He has a 7.7 average finish, and he has a 3.83 average finish in the six oval races that have featured the 750-horsepower package. At worst, he should be a top-5 option this weekend.

Joey Logano

Although the No. 22 team is still searching for speed at the 550-horsepower tracks, Logano has the 750-horsepower package figured out. He has logged eight finishes of sixth or better in those nine races, finishing third or better five times. I expect Logano to be a top-5 option this weekend and a legitimate threat for the win.

William Byron

Byron has been a steady top-10 option all year, and if your throw out the road course events, he hasn't finished worse than eighth with the 750-horsepower package. Recent finishes of fourth at both Dover and Darlington are particularly promising heading into Nashville.

Kevin Harvick

While it is true that race-winning speed has eluded the No. 4 bunch this season, Harvick is still sitting on 11 top-10s through 16 races, and some of his best runs have come at 750-horsepower tracks. He has logged sixth-place finishes at Phoenix, Darlington and Dover, all tracks that have been mentioned as having some similarities with Nashville. I like his chances this weekend.

Ryan Blaney

With a decent amount of starts remaining from Blaney, I am hoping to take advantage of his steady floor at what is a bit of a wild-card track. He has cracked the top-15 in 12 of the 16 races this year, notching seven top-10s and finishing 12th or better 10 times. Blaney might not have the highest ceiling, but he should deliver a solid result.

Garage Driver – Martin Truex Jr.

I have used up a lot of starts from Truex already this year, but considering he has won three races with the 750-horsepower package, including a dominating victory at Darlington, I want him available this weekend. If Truex grabs a stage win and appears to have the car to beat, I'll gladly use up another start.

Fantasy Racing Cheat Sheet Driver Group Game

Denny Hamlin (A)

With a 7.7 average finish overall in 2021, Hamlin's high floor should come in handy at a track making its Cup Series debut. Of course, it should also help that he has been excellent with the 750-horsepower package. He has finished in the top 15 in every race, and if you only look at the ovals, Hamlin has a 3.83 average finish in six starts.

Christopher Bell (B)

I am rolling the dice with Bell this weekend, but while he has had his issues at larger ovals overall, he has had success with the 750-horsepower package. He won the Daytona Roval, and he picked up top-10s at Phoenix, Martinsville, and Richmond. Bell also logged a top-15 at Darlington a few weeks ago. With wins at Martinsville and Dover, Alex Bowman is another high-upside option to consider this weekend.

William Byron (B)

He is having an excellent season overall, but Byron has been especially locked at the ovals that have featured the 750-horsepower package. His worst finish in these races was an eighth-place run at Phoenix, and he finished fourth at both Darlington and Dover in recent weeks. I think he is a top-5 threat on Sunday.

Ross Chastain (C)

Chastain has made some noise in recent weeks with a couple of excellent runs at Sonoma and COTA, but he has been solid at the 750-horsepower tracks all year. He logged top-20s at Phoenix and Martinsville, and he finished in the top 15 at Richmond, Darlington, and Dover. I think he offers the best floor and most upside among the Group C options this weekend.