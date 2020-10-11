SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NASCAR DFS: Bank of America ROVAL 400 DraftKings Lineup Plays

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Brian Polking

For just the second time in 2020, the Cup Series will go road racing this weekend. The Charlotte Roval will host Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400, the third race at the course and the third race of the Round of 12 of the playoffs

The added attrition that can come with a race at a newer track, especially a roval, is something to consider when building NASCAR DFS lineups at DraftKings, and the pressure of the playoffs could add to the chaos. However, I feel the low number of laps is the most important factor to keep him in mind when building your rosters.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Comments

NASCAR+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer for DraftKings, Fanduel and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Sports.

SI Gambling Staff

NFL DFS Plays for Week 5 - The Ambush

Welcome to the Week 5 NFL Ambush, a full guide into this weekend's NFL DFS Main Slate of action. SI Fantasy Insider Steve Renner is here to help you become a better player and find success.

srenner

Week 5 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak breaks down his favorite daily fantasy stacks to build into your lineups in Week 5.

robgeriak

NFL DFS Week 5: TE Report - Fade & Pay Down to Find Value

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 5 tight ends to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

UFC Fight Night: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A bantamweight bout between Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen headlines this UFC Fight Night main card. MMA expert Casey Olson runs down your best bets & DFS plays.

Casey Olson

Race of the Week: Frizette Stakes Horse Racing Betting Preview

Who will cross the finish line first at the 73rd Frizette Stakes at Belmont Park? SI Horse Racing insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the odds and reveals his best bets.

Frankie Taddeo

Week 5 Best Bets from the SI Gambling Team

https://www.si.com/gambling/2020/10/09/nfl-best-bets-week-5

Ben Heisler

College Football Week 6 Odds, Predictions and Best Bets: South Carolina/Vanderbilt & Tennessee/Georgia

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo takes a look at multiple games on the slate on Saturday and shares where the Vegas Whispers sharps are placing their money!

Frankie Taddeo

Week 5 NFL DFS: Visionary Plays - Go Big or Go Home With Darius Slayton

Visionary Style! Dr. Roto shares his NFL DFS plays, calls and sleepers for Week 5, although this advice can be used for season-long leagues too!

Dr. Roto

NFL DFS Week 5: WR Report - Robby Anderson Finds Second Wind in Carolina

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 5 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs