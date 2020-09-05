NASCAR DFS: Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington DraftKings Lineup Plays

The Cup Series is back at Darlington Raceway for the third time this season, and in addition to being one of the biggest races of the year, Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 will also kick off the 2020 Cup Series playoffs.

Not surprisingly, I took a long look at the two Darlington races from May when making my picks. While the intensity will certainly be on a different level for the start of the postseason, I think the distance of Sunday's race is the biggest difference we need to consider when building or NASCAR DFS lineups at DraftKings.