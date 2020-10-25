NASCAR DFS: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway DraftKings Lineup Plays

For the second week in a row, the Cup Series heads to a mile-and-a-half oval. Texas Motor Speedway will host Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the second race of the year at the track and the second race of the Round of 8.

Prior to last weekend's race at Kansas, I recommended focusing more on strong finishes and dominator points than on place differential points when building your NASCAR DFS lineups at DraftKings. The top drivers from the top teams usually stand out at the 1.5-mile ovals, and with NASCAR's current qualifying procedure, most drivers that fall into those categories are starting near the front.