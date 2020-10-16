NASCAR DFS: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway DraftKings Lineup Plays

After back-to-back races at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval, it is time to get back to basics when building NASCAR DFS lineups for DraftKings for this weekend's trip to Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile oval will host Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400, the second race of 2020 at the track, and the first race in the Round of 8 of the playoffs.

While superspeedways and road courses minimize the impact of the dominator categories and inflate the value of place differential points, the same cannot be said for a mile-and-a-half track like Kansas. You can typically count on the top drivers, or at least drivers from the top teams, to perform well and lead a majority of the laps, and there enough laps for the dominator points to boost the scores of several drivers.