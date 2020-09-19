NASCAR DFS: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol DraftKings Lineup Plays

The Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the second race of the year at the high-banked, half-mile oval and the second short track race in as many weeks. Of course, Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is also the third and final race of the opening round of the playoffs, so we should have a pressure-packed atmosphere for what is already one of the most popular races on the schedule each year.

Bumping and banging is always a little more common at short tracks, but thanks to the high speeds at Bristol, the physicality can reach another level. This style of racing was on full display back in May when 10 drivers crashed out of the event, and that doesn’t even include multiple incidents involving the leaders within the final 20 laps.