NASCAR DFS: Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond DraftKings Lineup Plays

The Cup Series makes its first visit of 2020 to Richmond Raceway this weekend, and thanks to the new playoff schedule and the changes to the schedule caused by COVID-19, Saturday night's Federated Auto Parts 400 will be just the third short track race of the 2020 season.

When building NASCAR DFS lineups at DraftKings for short tracks like Richmond, it is important to keep him mind that a smaller track means more laps, which means more points available in the laps led and fastest laps run categories. Needless to say, making sure you maximize your exposure to these dominator categories is going to be a must.