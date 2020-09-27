SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

NASCAR DFS: South Point 400 at Las Vegas DraftKings Lineup Plays

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Brian Polking

We are back at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the second race of the year at the mile-and-a-half oval. Granted, a lot has changed since the Cup Series first visited the track back in February, and the atmosphere alone is going to much different since Sunday's South Point 400 opens up the second round of the playoffs.

That being said, my strategy for building NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings for the race won't be much different than my strategy for any other 1.5-mile track. You need to anchor your lineups with a couple of drivers who can secure a chunk of dominator points. From there, I like to find mid-priced options who are capable of running in the Top 10 and potentially chipping in some fastest lap points or leading smaller stretches.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

NASCAR+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB DFS: Quick Hits - Saturday, September 26

Check out the top MLB DFS plays from SI contributor Stephen Marsella, for Saturday, September 26th.

Stephen Marsella

Top NFL DFS Plays for Week 3 - "The Ambush"

SI Fantasy insider Steve Renner goes through the NFL DFS full slate breakdown for all your contests this weekend.

srenner

Week 3 NFL DFS: Top Stacks for GPP Contests

SI Fantasy analyst Rob Geriak breaks down his favorite daily fantasy stacks to build into your lineups in Week 3.

robgeriak

NHL Stanley Cup Final - Best Bet for Game 5: Dallas vs Tampa Bay

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down tonight's NHL Stanley Cup playoff betting action that features the Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 5 showdown.

Roy Larking

NFL DFS Week 3: TE Report - Is Dallas Goedert Overtaking Zach Ertz?

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 3 tight ends to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Fantasy NASCAR: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Quick Picks

Fantasy NASCAR expert Brian Polking helps you set your lineups for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Brian Polking

Week 3 NFL DFS: Visionary Plays & Sleepers

Visionary Style! Dr. Roto shares his NFL DFS plays, calls and sleepers for Week 3, although this advice can be used for season-long leagues too!

Dr. Roto

UFC 253: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A middleweight bout between Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa headlines this UFC 253 main card. MMA expert Casey Olson runs down your best bets & DFS plays.

Casey Olson

American Pharoah Stakes - Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday, September 26th

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s American Pharoah Stakes from Santa Anita, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Frankie Taddeo

NFL DFS Week 3: WR Report

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 3 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs