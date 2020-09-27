NASCAR DFS: South Point 400 at Las Vegas DraftKings Lineup Plays

We are back at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the second race of the year at the mile-and-a-half oval. Granted, a lot has changed since the Cup Series first visited the track back in February, and the atmosphere alone is going to much different since Sunday's South Point 400 opens up the second round of the playoffs.

That being said, my strategy for building NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings for the race won't be much different than my strategy for any other 1.5-mile track. You need to anchor your lineups with a couple of drivers who can secure a chunk of dominator points. From there, I like to find mid-priced options who are capable of running in the Top 10 and potentially chipping in some fastest lap points or leading smaller stretches.