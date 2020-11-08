Fantasy NASCAR: Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway DFS and Season Long Plays

The 2020 Cup Series season wraps up this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The low-banked, one-mile oval will host Sunday's Season Finale 500, and while four drivers will compete for the championship on the track, fantasy owners have one last chance to secure league titles of their own and one last chance to win some cash playing NASCAR DFS at DraftKings.

Regardless of the format, it is important to remember that the Championship 4 tend to be dominant in the finale. Not many drivers want to get in the way of the title fight, and the championship contenders will likely spend most of the afternoon running at or near the front of the field.