Fantasy NASCAR: XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway DFS and Season-Long Plays

The Cup Series wraps up the Round of 8 this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. There should be no shortage of excitement as seven drivers battle for the three remaining spots in the Championship 4 for next Sunday's season finale at Phoenix.

A flat short track with tight corners, Martinsville looks like a half-mile paperclip. Of course, a short track event means the 750-horsepower package will be in play, which shouldn't be overlooked when building your Fantasy NASCAR lineups this weekend.