Fantasy NASCAR: XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway Driver Rankings

After Mother Nature finally relented and allowed Texas's race to be completed, the Cup Series will be back in action in just a few days at Martinsville Speedway. The flat, paperclip-shaped short track will host Sunday'sSunday's XFINITY 500, the final race of the Round of 8, and the penultimate race of the 2020 season.

Not only will Sunday's race determine the four drivers who will compete for the championship in the season finale at Phoenix, but a trip to the short, flat half-mile offers a late-season opportunity for fantasy owners to get a little creative with their lineups.

Whether you have used up your starts from the top options at the mile-and-a-half ovals we have visited in recent weeks or want to go against the chalk plays to try to gain some ground, Martinsville is a track where attrition can be a little higher and where some different drivers can contend for strong finishes.

1. Brad Keselowski: You will have a tough time finding a safer pick this weekend than Keselowski. He is riding a streak of nine straight Top 10s at Martinsville, posting a 3.8 average finish and notching eight Top 5s during that stretch. Keselowski has finished first, third and third in the last three races here, so he shows no signs of slowing down.

2. Martin Truex Jr.: Truex smashed the field at Martinsville last fall, leading 464 of the 500 laps on his way to the win, and he followed that up with a win here in June. He now has five Top 5s and a 3.2 average finish in the last six races here, and he should have a shot at a three-peat this weekend.

3. Joey Logano: He had one of the best cars in the June event, leading a race-high 234 laps and logging 18 stage points on his way to a fourth-place finish. Logano has four finishes of eighth or better in the last five Martinsville races, leading 309 laps in a win in the fall of 2018. He should make a great fantasy centerpiece in any scoring system.

4. Ryan Blaney: After struggling early in the June race at Martinsville, Blaney rallied to a runner-up finish. He has cracked the Top 5 in three straight starts at the track four times in the last five races. Blaney has emerged as a Martinsville stud, and he is a no-brainer Group B play in the Driver Group Game if you have him available.

5. Chase Elliott: We have seen Elliott flash plenty of upside at flat tracks in his career, and Martinsville is no exception. He has four Top 10s in the last five races here, including a fifth-place run in June and a runner-up effort last spring. Look for Elliott to be battling for a Top 5 on Sunday.

6. Denny Hamlin: Hamlin is a five-time Martinsville winner, and he led 30 laps and finished fourth in the fall race last year. However, his value is clouded a bit this weekend by his awful performance here in June when he finished three laps down in 24th. History says he should be one of the main contenders, but Hamlin comes with some added risk compared to the other frontrunners.

7. Kevin Harvick: Martinsville won't qualify as Harvick'sHarvick's best track, but he has still delivered solid finishes here. He has six straight Top 15s, logging five Top 10s and a pair of Top 5s. On the flip side, he has gone eight straight starts without leading a lap at Martinsville. This isn't the track to use him as a DFS dominator or as a Group A option in the DGG.

8. Kyle Busch: His Martinsville magic seems to have disappeared, and after reeling off eighth straight Top 5s starting in 2015, Busch has finished 14th and 19th in the last two races here. He can certainly return to form at the short track, but Busch isn't the Top 5 lock that his overall Martinsville record might suggest.

9. Kurt Busch: Busch used to struggle at Martinsville, but he seems to have figured out the paperclip-shaped oval in recent years. He has five straight finishes of 12th or better here, finishing sixth last fall and ninth in June. Expect the veteran to finish in or around the Top 10 this weekend.

10. Alex Bowman: He doesn't have the best Martinsville resume overall, but Bowman has caught fire in the playoffs, and he was part of a strong showing from Hendrick Motorsports at the track in June. He finished fourth in Stage 2 and sixth in the race, and as strong as he has been in recent weeks, a repeat of his June performance could be on tap Sunday. He is a high-upside option in season-long contests.

11. Jimmie Johnson: The former Martinsville master recaptured his form a bit in June, leading 70 laps and logging 18 stage points on his way to a Top 10 finish. It was his first Top 10 at the track since a win back in 2016, but the No. 48 was fast all race long, finishing with the second-best green flag speed. I won't hesitate to use him as a Group B option in the DGG or as a sleeper in Fantasy Live.

12. Clint Bowyer: If Bowyer is going to end his Cup career with one more memorable performance, it will probably happen at Martinsville. Always competitive at short tracks, he has finished seventh or better in four of his seven starts here with Stewart-Haas Racing, leading 215 laps in a win in the spring of 2018. Bowyer could be a sneaky Top 5 option this weekend.

13. Matt DiBenedetto: I have all three Team Penske cars ranked in my Top 5 this weekend, and DiBenedetto is driving the same equipment. I do not think it was a coincidence that he finished seventh at Martinsville in June in his first start at the track in the No. 21, and he should be a Top 10 sleeper again Sunday.

14. William Byron: Hendrick Motorsports has had a long history of success at Martinsville, and Byron appears to be seeing the benefits. He followed a runner-up effort here last fall with a Top 10 run in June, and Byron earned points in all four stages across those two events. He could be a high-upside Group sleeper in the Driver Group Game.

15. Aric Almirola: He crashed out of the fall race here last year and had a mechanical issue in June, but Almirola has finished 14th, 11th, and ninth in his other three starts at Martinsville with Stewart-Haas Racing. He doesn't have the highest ceiling, but Almirola should finish around the Top 15.

16. Tyler Reddick: Reddick held his own in his Martinsville debut, starting 14th and finishing 16th while earning a point in Stage 2. He is one of the top Group C options in the Driver Group Game this weekend, but if you are down to your final start for Reddick, I'dI'd save him for the finale at Phoenix.

17. Ryan Newman: Martinsville has remained a solid track for Newman, and over the last 10 races, he has a 12.7 average finish and just one finish outside the Top 20. Newman finished 10th here last fall and 12th in June, and he could be a great Group B alternative for those who have burned up all their starts from the studs of the tier.

18. Erik Jones: Despite Joe Gibbs Racing boasting strong numbers at Martinsville overall, Jones has never had much luck at the track. He has a 21.6 average finish in seven starts, and his only Top 15 came in his debut. Jones has the equipment and talent to deliver a strong run, but he is a high-risk, high-reward GPP flier this weekend.

19. Bubba Wallace: He enjoyed a lot of success at Martinsville in the Truck Series, and the performance finally translated to the Cup level earlier this year. Wallace finished fifth in Stage 1 and sixth in Stage 2 on his way to an 11th-place finish. I love him as a Group C play in the DGG this weekend.

20. Chris Buescher: While he has limited upside, Buescher has cracked the Top 15 in three of his last four starts at Martinsville, finishing 13th here in June.

21. Austin Dillon: Dillon has had a couple of Top 5s at Martinsville in his career, but he has finished outside the Top 20 in four of his last five starts here, finishing 30th or worse three times. You should be able to find a better midrange play this weekend.

22. Christopher Bell: The rookie had a rough introduction to Martinsville, finishing six laps off the pace in 28th. I expect him to improve the second time around, but I still think a Top 20 is the best-case scenario.

23. Cole Custer: He has made strides in the second half of the year, but Custer has done his best work at the intermediate ovals. He struggled to a 29th-place finish at Martinsville in June, and I am only expecting modest improvement this weekend.

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: Stenhouse was beyond terrible at Martinsville early in his career, but while he has made strides, he remains a mid-pack performer. He doesn't offer much value this weekend.

25. Matt Kenseth: He has some great runs at Martinsville with Joe Gibbs Racing, but Kenseth finished outside the Top 20 in his final start here with Roush Fenway Racing and outside the Top 20 again in June in the No. 42. Expect a similar result Sunday.

26. Michael McDowell: McDowell has struggled to crack the Top 20 at Martinsville for most of his career, but he did deliver a Top 15 run here in June. Add him to the list of potential DFS lottery tickets in case lightning strikes twice.

27. Ty Dillon: Dillon has a 21.1 average finish in seven Martinsville starts, and he has finished 22nd or better five times. Dillon could be a source of cap relief in cash contests with a decent floor compared to the other small-team options.

28. Corey LaJoie: He has finished 18th in each of the last two Martinsville races, gaining 18 spots last fall and seven spots earlier this year. LaJoie could be a DFS bargain this weekend.

29. John Hunter Nemechek: The rookie has had some great runs at Martinsville in other series, but he finished 25th in his Cup debut at the track. Nemechek is a roll-of-the-dice DFS play for those hunting for cap relief.

30. Ryan Preece: Preece has a couple of Top 20s in four Martinsville starts, but he remains no more than a DFS lottery ticket for fantasy purposes.