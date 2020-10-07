Sportsbooks around the country once again beat up NFL bettors in Week 4 when: the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well. The Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both burned many square bettors as they each won their respective games but failed to cover against the spread.

On Monday night, the Falcons (+6) were popular with the public as underdogs and the Over (56.5) was strongly supported. However, sharp bettors were on the Under which cashed.

The action will kick off in Week 5 with the Chicago Bears playing host to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Tampa Bay is currently 4.5-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 43.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 5 Games ‘On The Move’

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Moneyline: Carolina (+115) | Atlanta (-130)

Spread: CAR +2.5 (-110) | ATL -2.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5– Over (-110) | Under 53.5 (-110)

Game Info: October 11, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

There has been strong support in early wagering for the Panthers in Week 5. This game opened with Carolina (2-2 SU; 2-2 ATS) as 3.5-point road underdogs and has since moved to the Falcons as only 2.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Teddy Bridgewater and the Carolina offense looked solid in Week 4 against the Cardinals and have now reeled off two straight victories after an 0-2 start to the season. The Falcons (0-4 SU; 1-3 ATS) were on the losing end for the fourth consecutive week after falling 30-16 to Green Bay as 6-point road underdogs. Bettors are expecting Carolina to handle Dan Quinn and a struggling Falcons squad in Week 5 as 62% of the money is on the Panthers in early wagering.

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team

Moneyline: Los Angeles (-360) | Washington (+300)

Spread: LAR -7.5 (-110) | WSH +7.5 (-110)

Total: 45– Over: (-110) | Under: 45 (-110)

Game Info: October 11, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

The Rams (3-1 SU; 2-2 ATS) are one questionable pass interference call against Buffalo away from being undefeated. Bettors however, appear to be against laying more than a touchdown with the Rams in Week 5 after Goff failed to cover as double-digit home favorites last week against the Giants. The oddsmakers opened the game with the Rams as 9.5-point home favorites but have since adjusted the line to Los Angeles as 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Washington (1-3 SU; 2-2 ATS) showed signs of life last week against the Ravens. The ticket count has seen 58% of spread bets pour in at the betting windows in support of the Rams, however the line has experienced reverse steam by the oddsmakers and currently has moved in the direction of Washington.

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets

Moneyline: Arizona (-305) | New York (+260)

Spread: ARI -7 (-110) | NYJ +7 (-110)

Total: 47– Over: (-110) | Under: 47 (-110)

Game Info: October 11, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

This is easily the most perplexing movement of any line in Week 5. The Cardinals (2-2 SU; 2-2 ATS) have seen the line move against them after opening as 8.5-point road favorites against the Jets. Despite the strong support in ticket count for the Cardinals, the line has moved in favor of winless New York. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have adjusted the line to a current market offering of Arizona as only 7-point road favorites. Bettors are really expecting a clueless Adam Gase and his New York Jets (0-4 SU; 0-4 ATS) to cover the number against Kyler Murray in Week 5? I realize the Cardinals have dropped two straight, but there is no way anyone should ever be putting their hard earned money behind an Adam Gase coached team. Despite nearly 75 percent of the money being in support of the Cardinals the oddsmakers have moved this line surprisingly in favor of the Jets.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Moneyline: New York (+360) | Dallas (-435)

Spread: NYG +10 (-110) | DAL -10 (-110)

Total: 54– Over: (-110) | Under: 54 (-110)

Game Info: October 11, 2020 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT | FOX

The Cowboys (1-3 SU. 0-4 ATS) have burned their backers through the first quarter of the season and enter Week 5 reeling after being blown out at home by the Browns in Week 4 and bettors appear to be fading Dallas in this NFC East matchup. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense has put up great numbers for fantasy football owners on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense has been non-existent through four games. Despite injuries on the offensive side of the ball to star RB Saquon Barkley and WR Sterling Shephard the Giants have found a way to go 2-2 ATS despite failing to notch a straight-up win. Bettors in early wagering appear to be backing Big Blue who opened as 11-point favorites at opening and ticked the line up to 12 before dropping down to its current offering by the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook of only 10-point home favorites.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Moneyline: Minnesota (+270) | Seattle (-315)

Spread: MIN +7 (-110) | SEA -7 (-110)

Total: 57.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 57.5 (-110)

Game Info: October 11, 2020 8:20 pm ET / 5:20 pm PT | NBC

Bettors have attacked the Vikings hard in early Week 5 wagering based off of last week’s victory over the Texans. Minnesota (1-3 SU; 2-2 ATS) finally was able to get in the win column and early wagering believes Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen will be able to exploit a suspect Seattle defense that could be without star safety Jamal Adams (hamstring) for a second straight week. Those looking to back the Vikings should be careful as Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is playing at an MVP level and has the club off to an undefeated start going both 4-0 SU and ATS. Bettors are wagering that the line is a bit too inflated and have found value in a line that opened at 9.5-points in favor of Seattle but the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have since adjusted the line to only a full-touchdown (-7) in mid-week wagering.

Be sure to check back all week long for betting information.