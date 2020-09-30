The sportsbook got the best of bettors in Week 3 after the sharps and squares had a very successful Week 2. In the last game of the week, the books crushed sharp bettors as the Ravens and the total and failed to come through; crushing all bettors who teased and played Baltimore either via the spread or the moneyline as 3.5-point closing home favorites.

No one envisioned Lamar Jackson throwing for a total of 97 yards and having his starting wideouts combine for a total of two receptions for 21 yards combined! Total bettors are still upset after seeing 37 points scored in the first half, only to come up a half-point short of the 54.5-point closing number.

The action will kick off in Week 4 with the New York Jets playing host to the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos are currently 3-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 40 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We will have a betting preview with the Vegas Whispers sharp action here only at SI Gambling on Thursday!

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 4 Games ‘On The Move’

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Moneyline: Los Angeles (+295) | Tampa Bay (-345)

Spread: LAC +7.5 (-110) | TB -7.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5– Over (-110) | Under 43.5 (-110)

Game Info: October 4, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

There has been strong support in early wagering for the Buccaneers in Week 4. This game opened with Tampa Bay (2-1 SU; 2-1ATS) as 4.5-point home favorites and has since moved to the Buccaneers as 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense looked solid in Week 3 against the Broncos and have now reeled off two straight victories after a dismal performance in Week 1 against the Saints. Mike Evans has become Brady's new favorite target after comparing the talented wide receiver to former Hall of Fame Patriots teammate Randy Moss. The Chargers (1-2 SU; 2-1 ATS) were on the losing end for the second straight week after falling 21-16 to Carolina at home as 6-point favorites. Bettors are expecting Tampa Bay to handle a Chargers squad in Week 4 as 66% of the money is on the Buccaneers in early wagering.

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears

Moneyline: Indianapolis (-130) | Chicago (+115)

Spread: IND -2.5 (-110) | CHI +2.5 (-110)

Total: 45– Over: (-110) | Under: 45 (-110)

Game Info: September 27th, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | CBS

This is easily the most perplexing movement of any line in Week 4. The Colts 2-1 SU and ATS have seen significant money after opening as a ‘Pick against the Bears. Last week, the Colts crushed the hapless Adam Gase led Jets 36-7 as 12-point home favorites. Bettors have found value in backing a short line on the road with one of the best defenses in the Colts. Bettors are expecting the undefeated Bears (3-0 SU; 2-1 ATS) to perhaps struggle despite the strong performance by Nick Foles in the club’s Week 3 come-from-behind victory over the Falcons. Despite nearly 56 percent of the money being in support of the Bears, who opened as a coin-flip, the oddsmakers are now offering an adjusted line of the Colts as 2.5-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams

Moneyline: New York (+500) | Los Angeles (-670)

Spread: NYG +12.5 (-110) | LAR -12.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Game Info: October 4, 2020 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT | FOX

The Rams (2-1 SU; 2-1 ATS) came up on the losing end against Buffalo after a questionable pass interference call in the waning seconds enabled the Bills to pull out the last second 35-32 win in Week 3. Bettors love what they are seeing from Jared Goff and the rest of the Rams offense and have come back strong in Week 4 at the betting counters looking for a third cover in four games from Los Angeles. The oddsmakers opened the game with the Rams as 9-point home favorites but have since adjusted the line to Los Angeles as 13-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Daniel Jones and the Giants were crushed 36-9 at home by the 49ers playing their first game without star RB Saquon Barkley in Week 3. New York (0-3 SU; 1-2 ATS) looks real bad on both sides of the ball and the ticket count has been completely one-sided as nearly 82% of spread bets have poured in at the betting windows in support of the Rams.

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers

Moneyline: Philadelphia (+240) | San Francisco (-305)

Spread: PHI +7 (-110) | SF -7 (-110)

Total: 45– Over: (-110) | Under: 45 (-110)

Game Info: October 4, 2020 8:20 pm ET / 5:20 pm PT | NBC

The Eagles have burned their backers through three weeks going 0-2-1 SU and 0-3 ATS after tying the Bengals 23-23 in Week 3 and bettors appear to be fading Philadelphia hard in Week 4. Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense looks completely out of sorts due to injuries to Alshon Jeffrey and Desean Jackson leaving them extremely limited at the wideout position. Despite numerous injuries on the offensive side of the ball to QB Jimmy Garappolo, TE George Kittle and RB Raheem Mostert the 49ers are still 2-1 SU and ATS through three games. Bettors in early wagering jumped all over San Francisco as 3.5-point favorites at the opening and after seeing over 73-percent of wagers backing the 49ers, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are now offering an adjusted line of 7-point home favorites.

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

Moneyline: Atlanta (+390) |Green Bay (-480)

Spread: ATL +7 (-110) | GB -7 (-110)

Total: 58– Over: (-110) | Under: 50 (-110)

Game Info: October 5, 2020 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT | ESPN

Bettors have attacked the Packers hard in early Week 4 wagering and it's not hard to figure out why they have. Dan Quinn continued to display his inept coaching as the Falcons (0-3 SU; 1-2 ATS) once again captured defeat from the jaws of victory in Week 3. Atlanta, for the second consecutive week blew a 16-point plus second half lead, falling to the Chicago Bears 30-26 as 3-point home favorites. Next up for the winless ‘Birds is perhaps the hottest team in the NFC as they head to Lambeau on Monday Night to take on the undefeated Green Bay Packers (3-0 SU; 3-0 ATS). Bettors are wagering that Falcons defense will be unable to stop Aaron Rodgers as the line opened with Green Bay as 5-point road favorites and thanks to 68 percent of the money coming in against Quinn and the Falcons, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are now offering the Packers as a full-touchdown (-7) home favorite in mid-week wagering.

