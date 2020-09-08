Many fantasy owners have just completed their fantasy football drafts. However, drafting is not where it stops this year as COVID-19 could play havoc with fantasy football in 2020. Adding players, researching, and picking up players to stream is a critical part of being a successful fantasy owner this year.

Streaming is always a difficult task in Week 1 because most owners do not want to bench players they just drafted and feel so strongly in favor of starting. However, if you stream the right player, it could be the difference between winning and losing that pivotal Week 1 matchup. Here are several options to consider streaming for both season-long as well as for daily fantasy at DraftKings as we approach kickoff!

Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (vs. LVR)

The boys out in Vegas have the Panthers listed as three-point home underdogs. There has been some aggressive steam on the total which opened at 46 and is now up to 47.5 at some shops around Vegas. I am intrigued by the debut duo of Bridgewater and head coach Matt Rhule against a porous defense of the Raiders. We all know that Christian McCaffrey is going to get his touches, but after that we could be looking some solid down the field throwing with DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson on the outside. With the expected points and Rhule wanting to showcase his new offense at the NFL level, Bridgewater is a solid streaming option in Week 1, particularly at DraftKings where his price in DFS is a very affordable $5,900.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (vs. CHI)

Everyone in fantasy is forgetting about my comeback player of the year Matthew Stafford in fantasy drafts this year. The sharps out in Vegas have quietly backed the Lions at the betting windows pushing the opening line of -1.5 up to a full field goal spread of -3 at some spots around town. Don’t be surprised to see Stafford post a possible top-8 finish among all QBs in Week 1 when most owners will have him riding the pine. With Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and T.J. Hockenson, the veteran signal caller has the weapons to put up solid numbers in 2020. Stafford is a very attractive option at DraftKings in DFS in Week 1 at $6,200.

Running Backs

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions (vs CHI)

With promising rookie RB D’Andre Swift not fully healthy, the Lions could be turning to Johnson to carry the load in the backfield in Week 1 against Chicago. I do not believe newly signed Adrian Peterson will vulture too much work early on, which makes Johnson easily one the top streamers to target. The veteran, who has shown flashes when healthy, is a solid flex option at worst and I love his DFS price of $4,440 at DraftKings for an expected RB1 role.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs JAX)

I love the potential of the former Wisconsin star running behind arguably one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. If Taylor can improve his hands in the passing game, he will become the RB1 in Indianapolis in 2020. The oddsmakers have the Phillip Rivers led Colts as one of the biggest favorites (-8) in Week 1 and if the Colts get up early as expected, the second half will see them lean primarily on the running game. With the expected usage as the “goal line” back over Marlon Mack, Taylor should be looked to in DraftKings DFS lineups at $5,700.

Wide Receivers

Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders (at CAR)

You know that Jon Gruden wants to show off his shiny new weapon right out of the gates. The word is Ruggs will line up in the slot looking to use his blazing speed to exploit matchups. My sources in Vegas have told me that the Raiders plan to use Ruggs in similar fashion to how the Chiefs use star wideout Tyreek Hill. Expect a ton of targets and touches for Ruggs who should be used as a solid FLEX option in all PPR leagues in Week 1. Priced at an affordable $5,100 at DraftKings, he is a must use in DFS lineups.

Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins (vs NYG)

With DeVante Parker drawing the Patriots top corner in Stephon Gillmore, Williams is primed to put up great numbers in Week 1. Coming off a knee injury, many fantasy owners are ignoring Williams who is a solid WR3/Flex start in PPR season-long leagues. As a near full-touchdown underdog, the Dolphins should be leaning heavily on veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and the passing game against the Patriots. In DraftKings DFS lineups, I am drawn to his reasonable price of $4,500.

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers (at MIN)

Expected to earn starting WR2 duties opposite star WR Devante Adams. Lazard is primed to put up efficient numbers in 2020. Many fantasy owners are ignoring Williams, who is a solid Flex start in PPR season-long leagues, after being drafted in the double-digit rounds of drafts. The Packers have drawn the attention of sharp bettors in the opening week as road underdogs against the Vikings and with Aaron Rodgers under center you could do a lot worse than his WR2 at $4,900 in DraftKings DFS lineups.

Tight Ends

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (vs SEA)

Streaming Hurst at the tight end position, arguably the weakest position in fantasy, could pay huge dividends in Week 1. Matt Ryan loves to use his tight ends in the passing game (see Austin Hooper). No longer buried on the depth chart in Baltimore, expect Hurst to have a huge season. My model is calling for Hurst to find the endzone against the Seahawks and at $4,300 at DraftKings he is my top tight end streaming option.

Chris Herndon, New York Jets (at BUF)

Herndon is easily one of the Jets best talents in the passing game, but the problem is he can never stay on the field. Between suspensions and injuries the former Miami Hurricane star has only been able to show “flashes” in the NFL. As a streaming option, don’t be surprised to see Herndon vie to be Sam Darnold’s top option with Jamison Crowder against a formidable Bills defense. Thanks to a large expected target share, while being priced far down the list at $3,300, Herndon offers tremendous upside in DraftKings DFS leagues.

Defenses

Buffalo Bills (vs NY Jets)

The Bills defense gets a juicy opening game as 6-point home favorites against the Adam Gase led Jets. New York has serious issues at the wide receiver spots with rookie Denzel Mims and veteran Jamison Crowder nursing injuries. The Bills D/ST should feast with a dominant performance at home on Sunday. DFS players at DraftKings will have to pay up for the Bills this week as they are the highest priced defense at $3,700.

New Orleans Saints (vs TB)

I understand at first glance this may sound crazy, but the Saints could be one the sneakiest streaming defensive options in Week 1. It may take some time for Tom Brady to get on the same page with his new teammates and with no preseason games this year, his timing could be off. If that’s the case we may be looking at some tipped passes or some sacks if he is forced to hold onto the ball. At $2,400 they could pay huge dividends as a contrarian play in DFS at DraftKings as well as season long leagues, especially if they can take a turnover back to the house.

In addition to being SI Gambling's Lead Insider, Frankie Taddeo is the 2017 and 2018 FFWC (Fantasy Football World Championships) Top 100 Players in the World Invitational Champion, as well as the 2019 $10K Top Gun FFWC Champion.

