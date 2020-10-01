After crushing the sportsbooks through the first three weeks of Thursday Night Football, the Vegas Whispers sharps will now look to improve upon their perfect 5-0 wagering on the games under the bright lights. The action will kick off with an AFC battle when the winless Denver Broncos (0-3 SU; 2-1 ATS) travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the inept New York Jets (0-3 SU; 0-3 ATS). The Jets are currently 1-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 41 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denver Broncos at New York Jets

Moneyline: Denver (+102) | New York (-115)

Spread: DEN +1 (-110) | NYJ: -1 (-110)

Total: 41 Over: (-110) | Under: 41 (-110)

Location: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Game Info: Thursday October 1, 2020 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT | NFL Network

On the offensive side for Denver, fantasy owners will want to get RB Melvin Gordan as well as TE Noah Fant into their starting lineups. Gordon, in his first season with Denver, has produced 16-plus PPR fantasy points in two of his first three games in 2020. The Jets porous defense that is devoid of any star talent has allowed 133 rushing yards per game, with opposing running backs gaining 4.6 yards per rush. Expect Gordon to produce on the ground and via the air as a checkdown outlet for Denver QB Brett Rypien making his first career NFL start. Elusive backfield teammate Phillip Lindsay is a game-time decision as he tries to overcome a toe injury that has forced him to miss the past two games.

On the New York side, fantasy owners will be hard pressed to trust any skilled position players to insert into their starting lineups. For those facing injuries or COVID-19 concerns at the wide receiver position can look to third-year WR Braxton Berrios. The former Miami Hurricane has posted 16-plus PPR fantasy points in consecutive games and appears to be the lone bright spot in a disastrous Jets offense so far in 2020. Berrios is the team’s leading wideout with 123 receiving yards through three weeks, but if veteran WR Jamison Crowder is able to fully return he would be the skill player all fantasy owners should look to trust from the Jets roster on Thursday Night.

Nearly 67 percent of all wagers to come in on the Thursday night contest have come in support of the Jets. The line, which opened at 2.5-points in favor of the road Broncos last week in Vegas has flipped to the Jets as now 1-point favorites upon the announcement of Brett Rypien being named the starter for Denver. The total which opened in Vegas at 40 has seen late support to the over, resulting in an adjusted total of 41.

This game could be very difficult to watch as both teams are both looking for their first win of the 2020 season. The Jets have struggled in all three phases of the game, and have been outscored by 57 points through three games, easily the most of any team in the NFL. The Houston Texans are the next closest club with a minus-38 scoring differential.

On the other side of the ball, the Broncos are now starting their third different quarterback under center in just three games. Their offensive line has rated out as one of the worst in the league after surrendering the second-most sacks in the league leading to an offensive attack (or lack thereof) ranking 30th in scoring with 45 points scored--only slightly more than both New York teams (Jets, 37; Giants, 38).

They often say that some of the best wagers a bettor can make are those not made and in this instance the sharps are apparently taking that approach in regards to this evening’s game. Although the line has flipped in support of the Jets, it is difficult to back an Adam Gase coached team who are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games. This is coupled with the fact that the Jets have only scored 20-plus points in six of 19 games (all in 2019 DAL, NYG, WAS, OAK, MIA & BAL) since he took over the head coaching reigns in New York.

In a battle of winless teams, many believe that one of the two teams, “must come away victorious.” However, as we saw last week with the Eagles and Bengals there actually can be ties and that would be fitting in tonight’s battle of futility.

