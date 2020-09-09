As the temperatures begin to cool down around the country, the action on the NFL gridiron will be heating up! After months of having no sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sports fans starving for action, will have football returning!

The action will kick off with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs playing host to Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs are currently 9-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 54.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 1 Games "On The Move"

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers

Moneyline: Las Vegas (-165) | Carolina (+145)

Spread: LVR -3 (-120) | CAR +3 (+100)

Total: 47– Over: (-110) | Under: 47 (-110)

Game Info: September 13th, 2020 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT | CBS

There has been strong support for the Raiders in Week 1 in Vegas at the betting counters. This game opened at a Pick 'Em and has since moved to a full field goal with added juice of -120 on the road favored Raiders. The new look Panthers will now have Teddy Bridgewater under center and Matt Rhule roaming the sidelines, but the steam has been on Josh Jacobs and Las Vegas in early action. The Panthers made some great additions on the offensive side of the ball, but they are expected to struggle in the defensive secondary. The Raiders have dynamic weapons in the passing game in Henry Ruggs III and Darren Waller so bettors are expecting Derek Carr to exploit that weakness with strong support backing Vegas in Week 1.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Moneyline: Chicago (+135) | Detroit (-155)

Spread: CHI +3 (-120) | DET -3 (+100)

Total: 44.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 44.5 (-110)

Game Info: September 13th, 2020 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT | FOX

It's difficult to decipher if the line move in this NFC North clash is more in support of Matthew Stafford being back under the center for the Lions or a play against Chicago upon the Bears announcement that Mitch Trubisky was named the starter over Nick Foles. Either way, we have seen a big move here as the Lions, who opened as 1-point home favorites, have since moved to a full field goal home favorite. The Lions have a plethora of weapons on the offensive side of the ball in Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and T.J. Hockenson. The biggest key in this matchup will come down to how well the Lions can protect Stafford from facing consistent pressure coming from Bears star DE Khalil Mack.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (+160) | New Orleans (-180)

Spread: TB +3.5 (-110) | NO -3.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 49.5 (-110)

Game Info: September 13th, 2020 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT | FOX

This is easily the most expected line move of Week 1 as the public is strongly backing Tom Brady and Tampa Bay as road underdogs. This line, which opened with the Saints laying 4.5-points and was pushed up to 6 at one point, has since dropped down to 3.5 around town. Brady will have perhaps the best cast of offensive talent in his career in Mike Evans (who may miss the game with a hamstring injury), Chris Godwin and now Leonard Fournette in the backfield. The Saints will be a tough order in Week 1 as they are perhaps one of the most complete teams in the league led by Drew Brees and Michael Thomas on the offensive side of the ball. Get your popcorn ready.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

Moneyline: Pittsburgh(-240) | New York (+200)

Spread: PIT -6 (-110) | NYG +6 (-110)

Total: 48– Over: (-110) | Under: 48 (-110)

Game Info: September 14th, 2020 7:15pm ET / 4:15pm PT | ESPN

Bettors have attacked the first game of Monday Night Football like they have a sports almanac from the future. The Steelers, who will welcome back Ben Roethlisberger under center, opened as 3-point road favorites but have since moved up to 6-point favorites thanks to heavy support at the betting counter. The Giants will have several offensive stars back on the field led by RB Saquon Barkley, WR Sterling Shepard and TE Evan Engram. All three of those stars, at their respective positions, missed significant time last season dealing with injuries. If this line continues to climb, Daniel Jones and the Giants could offer solid value as near full touchdown home underdogs.

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Moneyline: Tennessee (-115) | Denver (+105)

Spread: TEN -1.5 (-110) | DEN +1.5 (-110)

Total: 41– Over: (-110) | Under: 41 (-110)

Game Info: September 14th, 2020 10:10pm ET / 7:10pm PT | ESPN

Tennessee, who opened as 3-point road underdogs at some shops in Vegas back in May, have seen such strong support they have now become a slight favorite in some books around town.

The Titans, who made a great run last year that ended in the AFC Title game against the Chiefs, are primed for another great season with the NFL’s defending rushing leader Derrick Henry.

The Broncos who will feature one the league’s exciting young offenses will be led by Drew Locke who has excellent skill position players surrounding him on the outside in Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. In the backfield, Denver will feature arguably one of the best running back tandems in Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay. However, the Broncos will now have to gameplan on how to stop Jadeveon Clowney who signed with the Titans on Monday. The Week 1 slate of games will conclude with an intriguing matchup between two AFC foes.

