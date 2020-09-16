The sportsbook got the best of sharps and as San Francisco, Philadelphia and Indianapolis took down a high percentage of parlays and teasers. In the last game of the opening week, the books once again crushed bettors as Tennessee kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed four kicks (three field goal attempts and an extra point). That left 10 potential points on the field as the Titans came away with 16-14 victory over the Broncos in the late Monday Night game as 3-point road favorites. The result proved that even during a pandemic, bettors are not immune to suffering “Bad Beats”.

The action will kick off in Week 2 with Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns playing host to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Browns are currently 6-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 43.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 2 Games "On The Move’"

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles

Moneyline: Los Angeles (-114) | Philadelphia (+100)

Spread: LAR -1 (-110) | PHI +1.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5– Over (-110) | Under 45.5 (-110)

Game Info: September 20th, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

There has been strong support in early wagering for the Rams in Week 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook. This game opened with the Eagles as 4.5-point home favorites and has since moved to the Rams as 1-point road favorite The Rams looked solid in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football as they held the high-powered Dallas Cowboys offense in check. The Rams offense also looked much improved over last season, as the offensive line appears to be healthy now and afforded QB Jared Goff plenty of protection against a formidable Dallas front-seven. The Eagles were on the losing end of one of the biggest upsets in the opening week as they blew a second half lead and fell to Washington on the road. Philadelphia has key injuries on the offensive line, running back and at wide receiver and bettors are looking for that trend to continue to Week 2. Instead of leaving Survivor Pool participants singing “Fly Eagles Fly,”, Philadelphia left their backers with a chorus of “Cry Bettors Cry." It appears they are not falling for the bait for a second week in a row as 63% of the money is on the Rams in early wagering.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Moneyline: Buffalo (-235) | Miami (+200)

Spread: BUF -5.5 (-110) | MIA +5.5 (-110)

Total: 41– Over: (-110) | Under: 41 (-110)

Game Info: September 20th, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | CBS

The Buffalo Bills absolutely dismantled Adam Gase and the New York Jets on both sides of the ball. Bettors liked what they saw from Josh Allen and the Bills offense and have come back strong in Week 2 at the betting counters for another bite at the apple. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook opened the game with the Bills as 3-point road favorites but have since adjusted the line to Buffalo as 5.5-point favorites. Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins came up short in Week 1 failing to cover the 7-point spread in a 21-11 road loss to Cam Newton and the Patriots. The ticket count has been completely one-sided as nearly 76% of spread bets have poured in at the betting windows in support of the Bills.

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys

Moneyline: Atlanta (+175) | Dallas (-200)

Spread: ATL +4.5 (-110) | DAL -4.5 (-110)

Total: 53– Over: (-110) | Under:53 (-110)

Game Info: September 20th, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

The Falcons burned the sharps in Week 1 as their defense was a complete no-show in Week 1 against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks at home. Matt Ryan and Calvin Ridley put on an aerial show that made fantasy owners happy, but Dan Quinn left bettors scratching their heads when he inexplicably attempted a fake punt inside his own 30. The Cowboys offense was not nearly as proficient as many fans and bettors were expecting out of the gates and Dak was unable to consistently find his top weapons against the Rams. Bettors in early wagering at DraftKings Sportsbook jumped all over the Falcons as 7-point underdogs at the opening and after seeing over 60 percent of wagers backing Ryan and Co. for the second week in a row the oddsmakers are now offering Dallas at an adjusted line of 4.5-point home favorites.

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets

Moneyline: San Francisco (-305) | New York (+260)

Spread: SF -7 (-120) | NYJ +7 (+100)

Total: 42.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 42.5 (-110)

Game Info: September 20th, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | FOX

Bettors have attacked San Francisco hard in early Week 2 wagering and it's not hard to figure out why they have. Adam Gase once again showed why he should not be a head coach at the NFL level and the Jets defense without Jamal Adams and C.J. Mosely allowed Buffalo QB Josh Allen to operate as if he was playing in a game of “two-hand touch”. In addition, we have now learned the Jets will be without arguably their best offensive weapon in RB Le’Veon Bell who is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury. Going up against one of the defenses short-handed is not an ideal way for the Jets to improve in Week 2. Although the 49ers were among the teams to be upset in Week 1 against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, bettors are wagering that the Jets are a solid “get-right” spot for Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. San Francisco opened as 4-point road favorites and thanks to 77 percent of the money coming in on the boys from the Bay area, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are now offering the 49ers as a full touchdown (-7) favorite in mid-week wagering.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Moneyline: Kansas City (-375) | Los Angeles (+310)

Spread: KC -8.5 (-110) | LAC +8.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Game Info: September 20th, 2020 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT | CBS

The defending Super Bowl Champions opened the 2020 season right where they left off last season. Patrick Mahomes was superb once again and the Kansas City defense continued their high level of play that helped solidify the club’s playoff run to their first title in 50 years. In addition, the Chiefs appear to be even explosive on offense with the addition of rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire who was sensational in his NFL debut. Tyrod Taylor and the Chargers were a questionable offensive “pass-interference” call on WR AJ Green away from being upset by the young Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Bettors are expecting the Chiefs to cover for a second straight week on the road in Los Angeles with nearly 81 percent of the money being in support of the defending Champions who opened as 5.5-point road favorites and currently are sitting with an adjusted line of laying 8.5-points at DraftKings Sportsbook.

