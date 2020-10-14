NFL Betting Week 6 Lookahead - Which Games Are "On The Move?"

Sportsbooks around the country once again beat up NFL bettors in Week 5 when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well. The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks also burned many square bettors as they each won their respective games but failed to cover against the spread.

Overall the plays from Vegas are currently on a 15-6 (71%) run over the last 21 released plays.

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 6 Games "On The Move"

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Moneyline: Green Bay (-137) | Tampa (+120)

Spread: GB -2.5 (-117) | TB +2.5 (-105)

Total: 54– Over (-110) | Under 54 (-110)

Game Info: October 18, 2020 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT | FOX

There has been strong support in early wagering for the Packers in Week 6. This game opened with Tampa Bay (3-2 SU; 2-3 ATS) as 3-point home favorites and has since moved to the Packers laying 2.5-points as road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense looked pedestrian in Week 5 against the Bears and we know line making often involves recent optics.

On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (4-0 SU; 4-0 ATS) have been a cash cow for bettors winning all four of their games against the number. Bettors are expecting Green Bay to handle Brady and the Bucs in Week 6 as a staggering 91% of the money is on the Packers in early wagering.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Moneyline: Los Angeles (-175) | San Francisco (+150)

Spread: LAR -3.5 (-110) | SF +3.5 (-110)

Total: 51– Over: (-110) | Under: 51 (-110)

Game Info: October 18, 2020 8:20 pm ET / 5:20 pm PT | ESPN

This is easily the perhaps the most overreaction to any line move in Week 6. The 49ers (2-3 SU; 2-3 ATS) have seen the line move against them after opening as 3-point home favorites against their NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams. After last week’s embarrassing 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at home, the line has seen a 6.5-point move with the Rams now favored. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have adjusted the line to a current market offering of Los Angeles as 3.5-point road favorites. Bettors are really expecting Jared Goff and the Rams (4-1 SU; 3-2 ATS) to now win by more than a field goal against San Francisco?

I realize that QB Jimmy Garrapolo looked extremely rusty in his return from injury, but this line being beyond a full field goal screams value to the home underdog in a true “let-down” spot for the Rams. Bettors appear to agree with the move by the oddsmakers as nearly 88 percent of the early money is in support of the Rams despite being swept by San Francisco last season.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Moneyline: Arizona (-130) | Dallas (+115)

Spread: ARI -2.5 (-110) | DAL +2.5 (-110)

Total: 54.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 54.5 (-110)

Game Info: October 19, 2020 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT | ESPN

The Cowboys (2-3 SU; 0-5 ATS) lost star QB Dak Prescott for the season and the oddsmakers believe he is worth 5.5-points to the point spread. The oddsmakers opened the game in Vegas with the Cowboys as 3-point home favorites but have since adjusted the line to Arizona as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors, who have been burned five consecutive weeks backing Jerry’s Boys at the windows, appear to be fading Andy Dalton’s chances of beating Kyler Murray and the young Cardinals in Week 6.

Arizona (3-2 SU; 3-2 ATS) showed signs of life last week against the Jets as the running game got on track with Chase Edmonds and Kenyan Drake both finding the endzone as well as star wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The ticket count has seen 66% of spread bets pour in at the betting windows in support of the Cardinals under the primetime lights of Monday Night Football.

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling!