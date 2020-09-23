NFL Week 3 Betting Lookahead - Which Games Are "On The Move?"

The sportsbook got the best of sharps in Week 1, but in Week 2 both the sharps and squares flipped the script as favorites went 14-2 SU enabling a high percentage of parlays and teasers to easily get home. In the last game of the week, the books crushed bettors as the Raiders crushed all square bettors who teased and played the Saints either via the spread or the moneyline as 4-point closing road favorites. However, once again the “Vegas Whispers” sharps easily covered their wager on the Raiders (+6) and finished up the week 3-0 ATS in the NFL.

In addition, player proposition wagers went 4-1 on the Monday Night game

The action will kick off in Week 3 with Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars playing host to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars are currently 3-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 47.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We will have a betting preview with the Vegas Whispers sharp action on Thursday!

Let’s take an early look-ahead at several of the biggest games that have garnered significant betting attention resulting in noticeable line moves.

NFL Week 3 Games ‘On The Move’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (-250) | Denver (+215)

Spread: TB -6 (-110) | DEN +6 (-110)

Total: 43– Over (-110) | Under 43 (-110)

Game Info: September 27th, 2020 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 am PT | FOX

There has been strong support in early wagering for the Buccaneers in Week 3. This game opened with Tampa Bay as 3.5-point road favorites and has since moved to the Buccaneers as 6-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense bounced back in Week 2 against the Panthers after a dismal performance in Week 1 against the Saints. Brady finally was able to get on the same page with star wideout Mike Evans and newly signed running back Leonard Fournette was able to showcase his talents.

The Broncos were on the losing end for the second straight week after falling 26-21 to Pittsburgh on the road. Denver suffered several key injuries losing starting QB Drew Lock for several weeks and star WR Courtland Sutton (ACL) for the season. Bettors are expecting Tampa Bay to handle a short-handed Broncos squad in Week 3 as 73% of the money is on the Buccaneers in early wagering.

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Moneyline: Green Bay (+155) | New Orleans (-190)

Spread: GB +3 (-110) | NO -3 (-110)

Total: 52.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 52.5 (-110)

Game Info: September 27th, 2020 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT | NBC

The Green Bay Packers absolutely crushed NFC North rival Detroit, 42-21 in Week 2. Bettors love what they are seeing from Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones as well as the rest of the Packers offense and have come back strong in Week 3 at the betting counters looking for a third straight cover from the boys from Wisconsin. The oddsmakers opened the game with the Saints as 6-point home favorites but have since adjusted the line to New Orleans as 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Drew Brees and the Saints came up short in Week 2 on Monday Night losing outright to the Las Vegas Raiders as 4-point road favorites. The ticket count has been completely one-sided as nearly 92% of spread bets have poured in at the betting windows in support of the Packers.

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Moneyline: Detroit (+195) | Arizona (-245)

Spread: DET +5.5 (-110) | ARZ -5.5 (-110)

Total: 52– Over: (-110) | Under: 52 (-110)

Game Info: September 27th, 2020 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT | FOX

The Lions have burned their backers through two weeks going 0-2 SU and ATS and the bettors appear to be making a stand in Week 3. Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense looks completely lost without star WR Kenny Golladay on the field and things will not get any easier against one of the hottest teams in the league in Arizona this week.

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have made fantasy owners extremely happy, as well as bettors as Arizona is off to a 2-0 SU and ATS start. Bettors in early wagering jumped all over the Cardinals as 3.5-point favorites at the opening and after seeing over 78 percent of wagers backing the Red Sea, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are now offering Arizona at an adjusted line of 5.5-point home favorites.

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts

Moneyline: New York (+390) | Indianapolis (-480)

Spread: NYJ +10.5 (-120) | IND -10.5 (+100)

Total: 43.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 43.5 (-110)

Game Info: September 27th, 2020 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT | CBS

Bettors have attacked Indianapolis hard in early Week 3 wagering and it's not hard to figure out why they have. Adam Gase once again displayed his inept coaching as the Jets defense embarrassingly allowed a 51-yard rush by third string RB Jerick McKinnon on 3rd and 31 from inside their own 10! In addition, we know the Jets will be without their best offensive weapon in RB Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) as well as possibly both starting wide receivers in Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (ankle).

Although the Colts are only 1-1 SU and ATS, bettors are wagering that the Jets are simply an “auto fade” as the line opened with Indy as 7-point road favorites and thanks to 68 percent of the money coming in against Gang Green, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook are now offering Indianapolis as they only double-digit favorite (-10.5) in mid-week wagering.

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Moneyline: Houston (+165) | Pittsburgh (-195)

Spread: HOU +3.5 (-110) | PIT -3.5 (-110)

Total: 45– Over: (-110) | Under: 45 (-110)

Game Info: September 27th, 2020 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT | CBS

This is easily the most perplexing movement of any line in Week 3. The Texans 0-2 SU and ATS have seen significant money after opening as 6-point road underdogs. Last week, the Texans failed to cover as 8.5-point underdogs against the Ravens, but bettors have found value in grabbing the points with Deshaun Watson.

Bettors are expecting the Steelers to perhaps struggle for the second straight week against the number after failing as 6-point road favorites in a 26-21 win over the Broncos. Despite nearly 58 percent of the money being in support of the Steelers, who opened as 6-point home favorites, the oddsmakers are now offering an adjusted line of 3.5-points at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information