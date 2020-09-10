Houston Texans at Kansas City

Moneyline: Houston (+330) | Kansas City (-420)

Spread: Houston +9 (-110) | KC: -9 (-110)

Total: 54.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 54.5 (-110)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Game Info: Thursday September 10, 2020 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT | NBC

The wait is finally over! After months of speculation that the 2020 NFL season would never kickoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sports fans will finally have football return to the gridiron in a matter of hours. The season will commence with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs playing host to Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs are currently 9-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 54.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Editor's Note: The sharp information out in Vegas supplied only to Sports Illustrated was on fire to close out last season winning both their wagers in the Championship games as well the Chiefs in the Superbowl. Over the entire NFL postseason the Vegas Whispers sharps absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both the NFL going 7-0 ATS while going a blistering 7-3 ATS in the NCAA Bowl Season here at Sports Illustrated. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Insider, is currently on an amazing 72-51 (60%) +15.6 run in Major League Baseball.

If you want access to Frankie's information, as well as all of our DFS and betting content, be sure to sign up for SI Fantasy PRO ahead of the start of the season!

On the offensive side for Houston fantasy owners will want to get RB David Johnson as well as WRs Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks into their starting lineups. Johnson comes over from Arizona in an off-season trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins and appears primed for bell-cow work in the Houston backfield. WR Brandin Cooks will now be catching passes from QB Deshaun Watson after spending the past few seasons running routes for QB Jared Goff with the Rams. Fantasy owners will now be depending on oft-injured WR Will Fuller to become an elite WR1 with Hopkins no longer the focus in the passing game.

On the Kansas City side, fantasy owners will be starting QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, WRs Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and star tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes was drafted in most leagues as the top quarterback off the board and is expected to carry fantasy teams all season long with a projected MVP-type season. Owners will lean heavily on rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire who is taking over lead duties for the defending Super Bowl Champions after veteran Damien Williams opted-out of the season due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. For all DFS fantasy owners playing at DraftKings on the Showdown Slate, look to RB Darrel Williams at $1,800 as a sleeper who could pay huge dividends on Thursday night. Hill and Kelce are must-starts in all season-long lineups.

Nearly 58% of all wagers to come in on the Thursday night opener have come in support of the Chiefs laying the nine points. The total which opened in Vegas at 56.5 has seen sharp support on the under, resulting in an adjusted total of 54.5 around town. With rain in the forecast for the game, weather could play a role in preventing any potential shootout public bettors are currently expecting.

It is important to highlight that the under is 4-1-1 in Houston's last six road games. In addition, all bettors need to pay close attention to “optics” when placing wagers. As prolific as Kansas City's offense is over the past few season's the Chiefs are actually 41-20-1 to the under in their last 62 games as a home favorite.

The Vegas Whispers sharp play for Thursday Night is on the UNDER 54.5 which can still be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Play: UNDER 54.5 (-110)

Trends: