After players sat out for two days, in support of fighting social injustice, playoff action resumed with three games yesterday. Scoring fell off a cliff as Tampa Bay and New York defeated Boston and Philadelphia by a 3-1 margin while Vegas posted a 3-0 win over Vancouver. Today’s NHL schedule is a tripleheader that begins with Dallas battling Colorado with the Stars up 2-1 their Western Conference series. New York looks to go up 3-1 on Philadelphia in their Eastern Conference series while Vegas aims for a 3-1 lead over Vancouver in the West.

Saturday was a big day for favorites as the puck line and moneyline chalk tickets cashed in all three contests. UNDER went 3-0 on game total wagers. Underdogs have a 7-6 edge on puck line bets, but favorites are paying a +348.00 return. Straight up favorites have an 8-5 record over underdogs, and chalk sides are paying a +113.13 return. OVER wagers have returned a +74.13 profit through 13 games, and OVER has a 7-6 record against UNDER on game total bets.

Betting statistics posted above are based on a mix of game day odds from FanDuel and DraftKings. Returns are the result of buying $100 tickets on 13 game totals going OVER, 13 puck line favorites, and 13 moneyline favorites. Since trends can be fickle friends to bettors - it isn’t wise to bet blindly on any of the big three NHL wagering options. Winning and losing runs happen when attempting to predict the future. Never getting too high during a winning streak, or too low while on a losing skid, I am looking to build on a 15-4 recent run of success.

Odds for the three games today are from the DraftKings Sportsbook. CEO Jason Robins has committed to donating 100% of the profits DraftKings makes this weekend to “charities and other initiatives that support combating racism and promoting racial justice and social justice.”

NHL Semifinal Playoff Picks - Sunday, August 30

Colorado at Dallas –6:00 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

During the first two games of this Western Conference semifinal, Dallas blitzed Colorado and jumped out to a 2-0 series lead. Looking like a juggernaut on offense - the Stars posted a 5-3 win in Game 1 and a 5-2 victory in Game 2. Dallas averaged just 2.61 goals per game during the regular season. The Avalanche regrouped and cut the Dallas lead to 2-1 with a 6-4 win in Game 3. Both teams have several players producing at a high level on offense, and I expect that to continue in Game 4. OVER owns a 3-0 record in this series, and it’s my play again tonight.

Semifinal Game 4 Pick: Over 6 Total Goals (+100)

New York at Philadelphia – 8:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

Philadelphia is looking to avoid going down 3-1 against New York in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Recording a second straight shutout - Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, and the Islanders posted a 4-0 win during Game 1. New York battled back from a 3-0 deficit to send Game 2 in overtime before Philippe Myers scored 2:41 into OT to give the Flyers a 4-3 victory. The Islanders took a 2-1 series lead with a 3-1 win on Saturday. The New York depth overall, on offense and defense, continues to impress, and I like the Islanders Game 4 moneyline.

Semifinal Game 4 Pick: New York Islanders (+102)

Vegas at Vancouver – 10:30 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Trading wins, during the first three games of this West series, Vegas owns a 2-1 lead on Vancouver. The Golden Knights played well at both ends of the rink and posted a 5-5 victory in Game 1. Vancouver bounced back in a big way as the Canucks crushed Vegas 5-2 during Game 2. Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner stopped 31 shots, and Vegas took a 2-1 series lead with a 3-0 victory in Game 3. Loaded with playoff veterans - Vegas has outshot Vancouver by a 113-84 margin over the first three games. My money is on the Golden Knights Game 4 puck line odds.

Semifinal Game 4 Pick: Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 (+116)

SI NHL gambling analyst Roy Larking has been posting game day playoff predictions since August 3rd, 2020. His overall record is 34-26 (+1117.60) through Saturday, August 29th, 2020. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of NHL information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!