Looking to take a commanding 3-1 lead, Dallas hosts Vegas during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals today. The Stars and Golden Knights have alternated wins over the first three contests that have been heavy hitting defensive battles. Not a showcase of offense, these teams have scored nine combined goals during this series and both squads have been shutout once. This is the only playoff game on the Saturday NHL schedule and puck drop is slated for 8:00 PM ET at Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton.

New York avoided a 3-0 hole with a 5-3 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday. The Islanders and Lightning play Game 4 on Sunday and bettors should note the early 3:00 PM ET start time. Puck line underdogs cashed for a third straight game and have a 4-2 edge on favorites. Moneyline pups and chalk are tied at 3-3 but the dogs are paying a positive return. UNDER is a profitable 4-2 against OVER on game total bets. My Islanders moneyline win yesterday snapped a two-game losing skid.

NHL Western Conference Final Pick - Saturday, September 12

Vegas at Dallas – 8:00 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Low scoring and hard hitting have been common themes during the first three games of the 2020 NHL Western Conference Finals. Dallas opened this best-of-seven series with a 1-0 victory in Game 1. Stars defenseman John Klingberg scored the only goal of the game just 2:36 into the first period. Dallas goaltender Anton Khudobin stopped all 25 shots he faced to post his first career Stanley Cup playoff shutout. Giving starter Robin Lehner a night off for rest Marc-Andre Fleury started in goal for Vegas and he stopped 24 of 25 shots.

Lehner was back between the pipes for Game 2 and the Golden Knights evened the series with a 3-0 victory. Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek each scored once during the second period. Lehner made 24 saves to earn his fourth shutout of the 2020 playoffs. That is three shutouts behind the NHL playoff record seven set by New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur during the 2003 postseason. After Dallas out hit Vegas 49-47 in Game 1 - the Golden Knights had a 55-47 hit advantage during Game 2.

Dallas let a pair of one-goal leads slip away prior to posting a 3-2 OT win in Game 3. Jamie Oleksiak gave Dallas a 1-0 lead as he scored with just 17 seconds left in the second period. Stars captain Jamie Benn countered third period goals by Shea Theodore and Alex Tuch for Vegas. Alexander Radulov scored the game winner 31 seconds into overtime. This was another rough contest as the Stars out hit the Golden Knights by a 55-42 margin. Khudobin was solid in goal for Dallas as Vegas had a 40-23 shots on goal advantage.

These teams have averaged 98.3 total hits per game through three contests. Looking ahead, it’s wise to wonder if that physical play will cost the team that advances to the Stanley Cup Finals. Dallas posted a 5-4 Game 4 win over Colorado when they were up 2-1 during the semifinals. Vegas defeated Vancouver 5-3 during Game 4 of their series. Both teams went on to lose two straight before winning their series by a 4-3 margin. I tossed this game around a little before settling on the Golden Knights moneyline price as my play tonight.

Western Conference Final Game 4 Pick: Vegas Golden Knights (-167)

For more NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Coverage, check out our new partnership with The Hockey News.

SI NHL gambling analyst Roy Larking has been posting game day playoff picks since August 3rd, 2020. His overall record is 43-36 (+1032.91) through Friday, September 11, 2020. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of NHL information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!