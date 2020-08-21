Two more teams have exited the NHL playoff bubbles after New York eliminated Washington and Dallas punted Calgary during quarterfinal action on Thursday. The Islanders shut out the Capitals 4-0 and the Stars roared back from a 3-0 deficit to post a 7-3 win over the Flames. This was how several Dallas Staars puckline bettors (-1.5, +230) bettors were left feeling:

That leaves Montreal vs. Philadelphia and Vancouver vs. St. Louis as the only series still in play. The Flyers and Canucks own 3-2 leads and can eliminate the Canadiens and Blues tonight.

Cashing puck line favorite tickets has been rare as underdogs have a 33-8 spread record. Moneyline favorites are 25-16 against underdogs but the pups’ positive juice has returned more profit. The goals per game average edged up from 5.28 to 5.37 after 14 goals were scored in two games yesterday. UNDER is up 24-17 on game total bets but positive juice has OVER paying better long term. Enjoyed a 2-0 result yesterday and here are my Friday NHL playoff picks.

NHL Quarterfinal Playoff Picks Friday, August 21, 2020

Philadelphia at Montreal – 7:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

Montreal is looking to avoid elimination as the Canadiens are down 3-2 in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series with the Philadelphia Flyers. Apart from a high scoring Game 5, won 5-3 by Montreal, this series has been a defensive battle with just 19 goals scored during the first five games. Goaltenders have been the team leaders as Carter Hart has two shutouts for Philadelphia and Carey Price recorded his seventh career playoff shutout during Game 2.

Defense was on display right out of the gate as Carter Hart stopped 27 of 28 shots and Philadelphia edged Montreal 2-1 during Game 1. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Tomas Tatar each scored twice, and Carey Price made 30 saves, as Montreal bounced back with a 5-0 victory in Game 2. The Flyers took a 2-1 series lead with a 1-0 win in Game 3. An early first period goal by Jakub Voracek was the game winner and Hart earned his first career NHL playoff shutout.

Philadelphia took a 3-1 series lead with a 2-0 win in Game 4. At just 22-years old, Hart became the second youngest goaltender with two straight NHL playoff shutouts. Facing elimination, Montreal battled back from a 2-1 second period deficit to stay alive with a 5-3 victory in Game 5. Philadelphia has three wins by a 5-1 total while Montreal has a 10-3 scoring edge in their two victories. The Flyers were strong after both losses and I like their Game 6 moneyline.

Game 6 Pick: Philadelphia Flyers (-145)

St. Louis at Vancouver – 9:45 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis is also looking to stay alive with a victory in Game 6. The Blues are down 3-2 in their Western Conference quarterfinal series with the Vancouver Canucks. Led by team captain Bo Horvat, who had a pair of two-goal games, Vancouver raced out a 2-0 series lead. The Canucks scored three third period goals and posted a 5-2 win in Game 1. Horvat scored 5:55 into overtime and Vancouver won Game 2 by a 4-3 count.

St. Louis allowed a goal, with just 1:21 left on the clock, before Brayden Schenn scored 15:06 into overtime and the Blues bounced back with a 3-2 win in Game 3. Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo both scored second period goals and S. Louis evened the series with a 3-1 victory in Game 4. The Champs jumped out to a 3-1 lead in Game 5. The young Canucks showed grit and blitzed the Blues with three straight goals to take a 3-2 series lead with a 4-3 victory.

Tied with the Colorado vs Arizona matchup, as the highest scoring quarterfinal series through five games, the Canucks and Blues have scored 30 combined goals. St. Louis was in a similar spot last year as the Blues fought back from a 3-2 series deficit and defeated Dallas 4-3 during the West semifinals. Vancouver has never trailed in this series but the Canucks are underdogs for a sixth straight game. With a lean towards St. Louis – bet on Game 6 going OVER the total.

Game 6 Pick: OVER 5.5 total goals (+125)

SI NHL gambling analyst Roy Larking has been posting game day playoff predictions since August 3rd, 2020. His overall record is 24-24 (+329.35) through Thursday, August 20th, 2020. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future isn’t always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of NHL information prior to placing any wagers.