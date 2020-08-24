Eight teams remain in the hunt to hoist the Stanley Cup. Wasting no time, the 2020 NHL semifinal playoff series started less than 24 hours after the quarterfinals ended. Dallas defeated Colorado 5-3 on Saturday prior to Boston defeating Tampa Bay (3-2) and Vegas blanking Vancouver (5-0) on Sunday. Monday puck betting action features Game 1 of the Philadelphia vs. New York series in the East and the Stars looking to take a 2-0 lead on the Avalanche in the West.

Quarterfinal best-of-seven results were relatively drama free as five series were won by a 4-1 margin and three needed six games to complete. Close contests were plentiful as 24 of 43 matches were decided by one goal. Scoring was low in many contests as 3.67 to 1.74 was the average final score. Five or fewer goals were scored in 25 games. Moneyline favorites (26-17) puck line underdogs (35-8) and UNDER game totals (25-18) had the best betting records.

Ticket Cashing Notes: Despite having losing records, moneyline underdogs and OVER game total tickets produced a better overall return during the quarterfinal round. That was due to moneyline favorites and UNDER often being priced with heavy negative juice. Clawing back some, from an early quarterfinal series slide, my picks were 12-7 over the last 19 games.

NHL Semifinal Playoff Picks - Monday, August 24, 2020

New York at Philadelphia – 7:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

Philadelphia enters this series as the Eastern Conference top seed after the Flyers went 3-0 in the round-robin tournament. New York defeated Florida 3-1 in their best-of-five qualifying series and the Islanders are the sixth seed. The Flyers were outscored 13-11 over six games but knocked off No. 8 Montreal by a 4-2 count in the quarterfinal round. New York eliminated No. 3 Washington by a 4-1 margin as they outscored the Capitals 17-8 during five matches.

These teams have not met in the playoffs since Philadelphia posted a 4-3 series win during the 1987 Patrick Division Finals. The Islanders swept the regular season series which was shortened from four to three games. New York posted a pair of 5-3 wins on home ice at Nassau Coliseum and won 4-3 in overtime on the road at the Wells Fargo Center. The Islanders and Flyers went in opposite directions after New York won the third and final meeting on February 11, 2020.

New York finished on a 2-7-4 slide and the Islanders were outscored by a 42-26 count over 13 games. Philadelphia outscored opponents by a 48-26 margin and closed the season on a 10-2-0 run. Both teams have been stout on defense since the start of the playoffs. Semyon Varlamov has a 1.67 goals against average and a .934 save percentage over nine starts in goal for the Islanders. Rookie Carter Hart has a 1.71 GAA and a .943 SV% over eight games for the Flyers.

Josh Bailey (10) Anthony Beauvillier (9) Mathew Barzal (7) and Brock Nelson (7) lead a group of eight Islander players with at least four points. Jakub Voracek (8) Kevin Hayes (7) Sean Couturier (5) and Scott Laughton (5) lead nine Flyers with at least four points. Both teams have enough firepower on offense to score three goals so I am leaning towards OVER on the game total odds. That said, I like the Islanders moneyline price and that is my main play on this contest.

Semifinal Game 1 Pick: New York Islanders (+105)

Dallas at Colorado – 9:45 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

After kicking off the semifinal round on Saturday - Dallas and Colorado are playing Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series. The Avalanche are the No. 2 seed after they went 2-1 during the round-robin tournament in the West. Colorado then crushed Arizona 4-1 in the quarterfinals as they outscored the Coyotes by a 22-8 margin. The Avalanche ended the regular season top four with 237 goals scored and fifth with 191 goals allowed over 70 games.

Entering the playoffs as the fourth seed, Dallas went 1-2 during the first round and earned the No. 3 overall seed in the West. The Stars trailed No. 6 seed Calgary twice in their quarterfinal matchup before winning three straight to take the series 4-2. Dallas outscored the Flames by a 21-17 combined score over six games. The Stars were tied bottom three with just 180 goals on offense while the defense was second overall with 177 goals allowed during 69 games played.

This is the first time Colorado and Dallas have met in the playoffs since the Avalanche upset the Stars 4-1 during the 2006 quarterfinals. They met once in the West qualifying round and Colorado won 4-0. The Stars swept the Avalanche 4-0 during the regular season series. Dallas won twice at American Airlines Center (4-1 / 3-2 SO) and twice at the Pepsi Center (2-1 / 3-2 OT) in Denver. It goes against my play below but UNDER cashed in nine of the last eleven meetings.

Most recent of all, Dallas won 5-3 during Game 1 two nights ago. Top players showed up on both sides. After scoring zero points, in the 7-3 win over Calgary, Alexander Radulov (2G -1A) Jamie Benn (3A) and Tyler Seguin (1G - 1A) had eight points to lead Dallas. Nathan MacKinnon (2G -1A) and Gabriel Landeskog (1G - 1A) were the top scorers for Colorado. The top six Stars have 49 points over ten games. The top six Avalanche players have 64 points over nine contests.

Injury Update: Starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer is OUT for Colorado.

Semifinal Game 2 Pick: OVER 5.5 total goals (+100)

