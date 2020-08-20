NHL Stanley Cup Best Bets for Thursday - Will Washington and Calgary Avoid Elimination?

Elimination Wednesday saw another three teams exit the NHL playoff bubbles. Tampa Bay, Boston and Colorado advanced with 4-1 series wins over Columbus, Carolina and Arizona. Montreal lived to fight another day as the Canadiens defeated Philadelphia 5-3 to cut the Flyers lead to 3-2 in their series. The Canucks defeated the Blues 4-3 and Vancouver took a 3-2 lead over St. Louis. With four series still in progress - there are two games on tonight’s NHL schedule.

Moneyline favorites went 3-2 yesterday and now have a 24-15 record over straight up underdogs. Puck line chalk continues to crumble as underdogs have a 32-7 spread record. The average goals per game edged up from 5.03 to 5.28 after 35 goals were scored over five games. UNDER has a 23-16 lead in game total bets but OVER is paying better long term as they often have positive priced juice. Two disappointing late game losses left me with a 3-2 record on Wednesday.

NHL Quarterfinal Playoff Picks Thursday, August 20

New York at Washington – 8:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

Two years after winning their first Stanley Cup, Washington is on the verge of being eliminated in the quarterfinal round for a second straight season. New York is looking for back-to-back Eastern Conference semifinal appearances after sweeping Pittsburgh 4-0 during the quarterfinals last season. Struggling at both ends of the ice, the Capitals fell behind 3-0 in this series before narrowing the gap to 3-1 with a Game 4 victory over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Rolling out three productive lines on offense, plus a fourth line that plays solid defense, New York posted a 4-2 win in Game 1. Led by Josh Bailey, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal, who had two points each, seven different players registered at least one point for the Islanders. The onslaught continued as five different Islanders scored once and ten New York players had at least one point during a 5-2 victory in Game 2. Defending that depth is not easy.

Scoring dropped in Game 3 as Mathew Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime and New York won 2-1 to take a 3-0 series lead. The Islanders jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Game 4 but a goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov, and then two from Alex Ovechkin, powered Washington to a 3-2 win. New York has a 26-15 scoring edge over eight playoff games while Washington has been outscored 20-13 during seven games. The Islanders depth on offense will be the difference in Game 5.

Game 5 Pick: New York Islanders (+105)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Dallas at Calgary– 10:30 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Looking to stave off elimination, Calgary trails Dallas 3-2 in their Western Conference quarterfinal series. Low and high scoring contests have alternated over the first five games. Dillon Dube had a pair of first period goals, and Rasmus Andersson scored with 3:59 left in the second period, to power the Flames to a 3-2 win in Game 1. Dallas cranked up their offense, and Jamie Oleksiak scored with 40 seconds left on the clock, as the Stars posted a 5-4 win in Game 2.

Calgary was outshot 35-23 but Cam Talbot posted a shutout and the Flames took a 2-1 series lead with a 2-0 win in Game 3. Dallas was down 4-3 before Joe Pavelski completed a Game 4 hat trick with 12.9 seconds left on the clock. Alexander Radulov tipped in the game winner, 16:05 into OT, and Dallas evened the series with a 5-4 win. Defense was back during Game 5 and Dallas took their first series lead with a 2-1 win on goals by John Klingberg and Jamie Benn.

Momentum changed dramatically in Game 4 as the Flames were 12 seconds away from taking a commanding 3-1 series lead. Although not as crushing, Calgary had a strong Game 5 effort but lost and now need to win two straight against the veteran-laden Stars. Tyler Seguin and Dallas are looking to land a knockout blow to a staggering opponent. Adding playoff warriors Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry has helped Dallas and I am betting on them closing out this series.

Game 6 Pick: Dallas Stars -1.5 (+230)

For more NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Coverage, check out our new partnership with The Hockey News.

SI NHL gambling analyst Roy Larking has been posting game day playoff predictions since August 3rd, 2020. His overall record is 22-24 (-5.65) through Wednesday, August 19th, 2020. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future isn’t always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of NHL information prior to placing any wagers.