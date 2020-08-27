Semifinal series roll on with two games on the NHL Stanley Cup playoff slate today. Eastern Conference action is first up as New York and Philadelphia are playing on back-to-back days in their series that is tied at one win apiece. That is followed by Vegas vs. Vancouver who are tied at 1-1 in their Western Conference second round series. The trend of high-scoring semifinal contests continues as there were 25 total goals scored during three games on Wednesday.

Following quarterfinal series that were dominated by defense – yesterday we discussed how scoring was taking over the semifinals. OVER bets are returning a +374.13 profit as they have a 7-3 edge against UNDER wagers. Puck line favorites went 2-1 yesterday and that moved their return up to +300.00 despite a 3-7 record against spread underdogs. Moneyline bets are split 5-5 with straight up underdogs generating a +155.91 profit over ten games against favorites.

Returns above are based on FanDuel odds, plus placing 10 straight $100 bets on the game total going OVER, ten puck line favorite wagers and ten moneyline underdogs bets. Since trends can be fickle, friends - it isn’t wise to bet blindly on any of the big three standard wagering options. Winning and losing runs happen when attempting to predict the future. Never getting too high from winning, or too low while losing, I am looking to build on a 12-4 recent run of success.

NHL Semifinal Playoff Picks - Thursday, August 27, 2020

Philadelphia at New York – 7:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

After opening as a best-of-seven series, the New York vs. Philadelphia Eastern Conference semifinal clash is down to a best-of-five set. Strong at both ends of the ice, the Islanders took a 1-0 series lead with a 4-0 shutout win over the Flyers in Game 1. Nine different New York players posted one point. Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots to extend his shutout streak to 136:20 minutes. This contest was close as the Islanders had a slim 1-0 lead before Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee and Devon Toews scored third period goals.

Philadelphia bounced back in Game 2 as the Flyers evened the series at 1-1 with a 4-3 overtime win. Semyon Varlamov had his shutout streaked snapped 1:57 into the first period as Kevin Hayes scored to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead. Hayes scored again, and Sean Couturier potted his first goal of the playoffs, and the Flyers led 3-0 after the first period. Anders Lee and Anthony Beauvillier scored for New York before Jean-Gabriel Pageau tied the game with 2:09 left on the clock. Philippe Myers scored the game winner, just 2:41 into OT, and Philadelphia tied the series.

The Flyers Game 2 win was their first against the Islanders since a 5-2 victory on March 9, during the 2018-19 NHL season. New York has a 7-4 total score advantage, but shots on goal are close at 63-60 in favor of the Islanders. New York owns a 73-60 edge in total hits through the first two contests. Game 2 was just the second of eleven Philadelphia playoff games to exceed five total goals. It was the fifth match of eleven that went over five total goals for New York. There isn’t much separating these two teams and my play is the Islanders Game 3 moneyline price.

Semifinal Game 3 Pick: New York Islanders (-120)

Vegas at Vancouver – 9:45 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Top seed Vegas is tied 1-1 with No. 5 Vancouver as the Golden Knights and Canucks play Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Vegas was the home team in the first two games but Vancouver has that designation for the next two contests. Clicking on offense, and playing stifling defense, the Golden Knights posted a 5-0 win in Game 1. Led by Reilly Smith, Alex Tuch and Mark Stone, who each had one goal and one assist, eleven different players had at least one point. Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots to earn his first career shutout over 16 playoff starts.

Vegas owned a lopsided 40-27 total shots on goal advantage but Vancouver jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead and never trailed during a 5-2 victory in Game 2. Canucks captain Bo Horvat continues his MVP play as he scored two goals and now leads all skaters with eight playoff goals. After allowing five goals on 34 shots, and getting pulled during Game 1, Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom bounced back with a 38 save performance in Game 2. The Canucks victory was just their third, over 12 all-time meetings, against the Golden Knights who are in their third season.

Along with Tampa Bay, Philadelphia and New York, Vegas hasn’t lost two straight during their first 10 2020 NHL playoff games. Vancouver won three straight against Minnesota and then two straight twice in their quarterfinal series with St. Louis. My Game 2 read on Vancouver was close as the young Canucks struggled on offense but made the most out of their chances. I think the pendulum swings back to the playoff savvy Golden Knights in Game 3. Leaning towards the game total OVER - I am laying the Vegas puck line as my play in this match that may shape the series.

Semifinal Game 3 Pick: Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 (+130)

SI NHL gambling analyst Roy Larking has been posting game day playoff predictions since August 3rd, 2020. His overall record is 31-26 (+810.14) through Wednesday, August 26th, 2020. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of NHL information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!