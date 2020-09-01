SI.com
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets: Tuesday, September 1st – Flyers and Canucks Face Elimination

Roy Larking

Another team has exited the NHL bubble in Toronto. Tampa Bay defeated Boston 3-2 in double OT to win their semifinal series 4-1 on Monday. The Lightning head to the West bubble in Edmonton for the Eastern Conference Finals.  Colorado staved off elimination and now trails Dallas 3-2 in their Western Conference series. The Avalanche buried the Stars during a 6-2 win in the late game yesterday. Doubleheader elimination Tuesday features the Flyers and Canucks looking to stay alive as they are down 3-1 in their series with the Islanders and Golden Knights.

After cashing three straight moneyline winners - I shifted gears and bet on the Lightning puck line last night. That didn’t turn out well as the game went into overtime and the underdog Bruins cashed against the spread. A fourth straight OVER game total cash, on the Dallas vs. Colorado series, saved the night and generated a small profit. Moneyline chalk sides are 13-5 and have delivered a +473.75 return. Puck line favorites are 8-10 but have produced a +354.00 profit. The OVER has generated a +171.10 return with a 10-8 record against UNDER on game total bets.

Results for the standard big three betting options above are based on a mix of game day odds from DraftKings and FanDuel. They show the profit of 18 bets on each of the most popular NHL options at $100 per wager. While those are solid trends - they can vanish at any time. Players should consider all sides of posted odds prior to placing their bets. Two teams are on the ropes tonight and we may know two more Conference Final qualifiers when the dust settles. My elimination Tuesday picks are below as I look to build on a 19-5 recent run of success.

The Hockey News: Hedman the Hero as Bolts Move on to Eastern Conference Finals

NHL Semifinal Playoff Picks - Tuesday, September 1

New York at Philadelphia - 7:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

Looking to stave off elimination, Philadelphia is the designated home team tonight as their Eastern Conference semifinals series continues against New York. Islanders’ goaltender Semyon Varlamov posted a 29 save shutout as New York recorded a 4-0 victory in Game 1. Philadelphia jumped out to 3-0 lead in Game 2 but New York tied the match at 3-3 late in the third period. Philippe Myers was the overtime hero as he scored 2:41 in OT and the Flyers tied the series.

Two low scoring battles followed as New York posted a 3-1 win in Game 3 and a 3-2 win in Game 4. Those were the first back-to-back losses for Philadelphia during the 2020 NHL playoffs. Shots are even over four games (125-125) but Varlamov has outdueled Flyers rookie goaltender Carter Hart and the Islanders have 13-7 scoring edge. New York has won by two or more goals twice in this series. Lay the puck line and bet on the Islanders eliminating the Flyers.

Semifinal Game 5 Pick: New York Islanders -1.5 (+235)

New York at Philadelphia NHL Semifinal Playoff Odds September 1, 2020
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 7:00 PM ET

Vancouver at Vegas - 9:45 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Top seed Vegas looks eliminate No. 5 seed Vancouver during Game 5 of their Western Conference series. The Golden Knights played well at both ends of the ice and stifled the Canucks at every turn while posting a 5-0 win in the series opener. Vancouver captain Bo Horvat scored twice, and Elias Pettersson had three points, as the Canucks tied the series at 1-1 with a 5-2 win in Game 2. The final score shows a blowout but Vegas outshot Vancouver by a 40-27 margin.

Robin Lehner posted his second shutout of the series as he stopped 32 shots during the Golden Knights 3-0 victory in Game 3. Fan favorite Marc-Andre Fleury made a surprise start in goal for Vegas in Game 4. Trailing 3-2 in the third period, the Golden Knights scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 series lead with a 5-3 win. Stacked with playoff experience, Vegas have overwhelmed the young Canucks and I think this West semifinal series will end tonight.

Semifinal Game 5 Pick: Vegas Golden Knights -1.5 (+114)

Vancouver at Vegas NHL Semifinal Playoff Odds September 1, 2020
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 9:45 PM ET

For more NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Coverage, check out our new partnership with The Hockey News.

SI NHL gambling analyst Roy Larking has been posting game day playoff predictions since August 3rd, 2020. His overall record is 38-27 (+1433.35) through Monday, August 31st, 2020. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of NHL information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!

