NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets: Wednesday, September 2nd – Will Dallas Eliminate Colorado?

Bee Gees music was appropriate yesterday as Philadelphia and Vancouver both avoided elimination against New York and Vegas respectively. Game 6 for both of those series is on Thursday and "Stayin’ Alive" has been a theme during the last three semifinal games. Colorado was the first team to win while facing a 3-1 series deficit as the Avalanche buried the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Sunday. Tampa Bay is heading west to the Edmonton bubble for the Eastern Conference Finals (yes the bubble is shifting). The Lightning probably enjoy seeing the other three series being extending to a Game 6 at least.

Underdogs paid across the board on Tuesday as the Flyers defeated the Islanders 4-3 in OT and the Canucks snuck past the Golden Knights 2-1 in a low scoring affair. I was on the wrong team and betting odds on both games. It’s disappointing that Vegas outshot Vancouver 43-17 and still lost outright. Moneyline favorites are 13-7 and have delivered a +273.75 profit. Puck line chalk sides are 8-12 but have produced a +154.00 return. OVER has generated a slim +701.0 profit, with an 11-9 record against UNDER on game total bets, through 20 semifinal playoff contests.

Records and returns, for the standard big three betting options above, are based on a mix of game day odds and prices from DraftKings and FanDuel. They show the profit from 20 bets on each of the most popular NHL options at $100 per wager. While those are solid trends – they can vanish at any time. Moneyline favorites were on an 11-0 heater before they both lost yesterday. Players should consider all sides of posted odds prior to placing their bets. After a Monday of “all feathers and no chicken” I look to get back on track and build on a 19-7 recent run of betting success.

NHL Semifinal Playoff Picks - Wednesday, September 2

Colorado at Dallas - 8:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

Western Conference semifinal playoff action is the only game in town as Dallas vs. Colorado is the lone contest on the NHL schedule today. The Stars are the home team and they own a 3-2 series lead over the Avalanche. A low scoring squad, with just 2.61 goals per game in the regular season, Dallas took a 2-0 series lead with a 5-3 win in Game 1 win and a 5-2 victory in Game 2.

Beyond the losses, Colorado starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer was injured and won’t play again in this series. Looking to avoid a 3-0 deficit, the Avalanche cut the lead to 2-1 with a 6-4 win in Game 3. Game 4 was the first contest that was decided by one goal as the Stars blew a 3-0 lead before winning 5-4 in OT. Instead of tying the series at 2-2 Colorado fell into a 3-1 hole.

Facing elimination, the Colorado offense exploded as the Avalanche jumped out to a 5-0 first period lead during a 6-3 win in Game 5 on Monday. Led by Andre Burakovsky (2G + 1A) five different players scored and 13 Avs posted at least one point. That is the Avalanche depth bettors have come to know and love. Now with his fourth team, over seven seasons, Michael Hutchinson started in goal and stopped 31 of 34 shots to earn his first career playoff win. Hutchinson was forced into action after Grubauer and backup Pavel Francouz were deemed unfit to play.

After being labelled unfit to play, following the morning skate, Ben Bishop was a surprise Game 5 starter for Dallas. Bishop was yanked after allowing four goals on 19 shots just 13:43 into the first period. The Stars defense needs to shoulder some of the blame since they averaged one shot allowed every 43 seconds. After starting 11 straight playoff games, Anton Khudobin relieved Bishop and allowed two goals on 22 shots. Neither team is paying much attention to defense. The first five games have averaged 8.6 GPG and winners have won by a 27-16 combined margin.

While it has not been announced – Hutchinson vs. Khudobin is expected be the goaltender matchup in Game 6. Paraphrasing a line from actor Mr. T, “I pity the fools” as the Avalanche and Stars are averaging 68 combined shots per game. Dallas has been outshot during all three of their wins and Colorado owns 181-157 shots on goal advantage over five contests. As one would expect, all that scoring has resulted in OVER wagers going 5-0 and paying a whopping +535 return on five $100 wagers. I am 4-0 on the OVER (+415) and that is my top play again tonight.

Semifinal Game 6 Top Pick: OVER 6.5 Total Goals (+104) - $100 Wager

Game 6 Parlay 1: Colorado (-124) + OVER 6.5 (+104) - $10 Wager

Game 6 Parlay 2: Colorado -1.5 (+205) + OVER 6.5 (+104) - $10 Wager

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 8:00 PM ET

SI NHL gambling analyst Roy Larking has been posting game day playoff predictions since August 3rd, 2020. His overall record is 38-29 (+1233.35) through Monday, August 31st, 2020. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of NHL information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!