With two games on tonight's main slate, we get another "primetime" type feel as far as building lineups for DFS contests goes. Here's a quick look at some of my top plays.

Top Skater

Max Pacioretty (VGK) - Patch has been on fire of late with goals in each of his last three games with a total of 15 shots over that span. As one of the premier power forwards in the NHL, Pacioretty seems to find himself in a situation to put the puck in the net on virtually every shift, even strength or with the man advantage. The former Michigan Wolverine was second among forwards in shots per 60 minutes at 5v5 before the stoppage.

Top Value/Overlooked Skater

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (NYI) - This spot was either JGP or Paul Stastny (VGK) for me, so I guess they're option "1" and "1a". JGP has goals in each of his last three games and is priced very conveniently at $4,700 on DraftKings. Pageau finds himself on the top power-play unit while he centers the third line at even strength seeing at least 15 minutes of ice-time in his last three games. With a lot of attention on the high-priced centers and the value centers on this slate look for JGP, who falls in the mid-price range at the position to be low-owned in what is perceived as a tough matchup.

Top Goalie

Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - Varly was pulled in game two after an abysmal showing as he allowed three goals on 10 shots. I expect him to bounce back in game three and be as strong as he was against this Flyers team in game one shutting them out on 29 shots and in the regular season winning against the Eastern conference rival twice.

Top Line Stack

Vegas Golden Knights: Pacioretty - Karlsson - Stone

This line generates a ton of chances and they produce at both even strength and on the man-advantage. Pacioretty and Stone correlate on the top power-play unit while Karlsson sees his time on the second unit. Vancouver tends to allow a lot of scoring chances in hopes that goaltender Jacob Markstrom can bail them out, and often he does. This is the line stack that I'm paying up for tonight.