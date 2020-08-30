NHL DFS: Point Shot Plays - Sunday, August 30th

Top Skaters

Nathan MacKinnon (COL) - MacKinnon has recorded points in each game since the restart and in this series alone has compiled three goals, four assists, and 19 shots in three games. Colorado got back into the series in game three with a win, and they'll need Mack to continue performing to tie the series up in game four.

Max Pacioretty (VGK) - I'll continue to ride Max as long as Vegas continues on as he is one of the more impactful power-forwards remaining in the playoffs on one of the better offensive units going. As far as shots, scoring chances, and high-danger scoring chances go, Patch has been one of the better performers over the past few years, and that won't come to a halt now.

Top Value/Overlooked Skater

Anthony Beauvillier (NYI) - Beauvillier continues to be underpriced on DraftKings while he continues to perform well from a fantasy standpoint. In the three games in this series thus far, Beauvillier has at least five shots in every game while recording a goal. Beauvillier is a favorable play on DK considering the shot bonus that comes with the scoring over and Beauvillier's opportunity and propensity to shoot the puck.

Top Goalie

Semyon Varlamov (NYI) - I want to continue to ride Varlamov's momentum as the Islanders lead this series 2-1. Outside of the debacle in Game 2, Varly has been rock solid since the restart. I don't see that changing as the Isles have been strong defensively, and gotten scoring contributions from all four lines.

Top Line Stack

Colorado Avalanche: Landeskog - MacKinnon - Rantanen

This continues to be the line to lock and load. After three games against Dallas, as expected, this trio has been at the forefront as far as chances and scoring goes for the Avs. With Colorado looking to tie up this series, the "420 line" will have to continue to produce if they have any shot at advancing, and I believe they will.

