PGA fans and bettors witnessed an eye-opening performance this past weekend that has resulted in a new No. 1 in the World and FedExCup rankings. Dustin Johnson was simply dominant in winning The Northern Trust by an astounding 11-strokes after shooting 30-under par (254). The sensational performance, in which he captured his 22nd PGA Tour victory, has led to a 92-point lead for Johnson over previous No.1 Justin Thomas in the FedExCup standings.

Johnson rewarded bettors who backed him as the sixth overall betting choice at odds of 18/1 at Circa Sports in Las Vegas in pre-tournament wagering. The powerful win prevented Metric Gaming from adding the outright score at the betting window. The team (located in London, England) with arguably the best golf model in the world, supply PGA Sharp Plays every week to SI Gambling and saw Daniel Berger (+3500) come up short with a third-place finish. Berger did cash nicely at solid plus-odds for the UK Sharps in top 5, top 10, top 15 and top 20 wagering. The Metric team also hit with longshot play Jason Kokrak (230/1) who earned a T13 finish and scored handsomely in top 15 and top 20 wagering.

Johnson's win catapulted him from 15th to the overall leader in the FedEx Cup rankings and knocked Justin Thomas from the top perch with just two weeks of playoff events left. DJ’s outing was simply breathtaking, as he converted an eagle in every round, only one stroke away from tying the 72-hole PGA record of 31-under par.

“My ball-striking was unbelievable,” Johnson told PGATour.com. When informed he came up just short of record-setting execution Johnson responded, “Oh, that’s all right. Next time.”

The rest of the field was simply playing for runner-up positions the majority of the weekend as Harris English (-19), Daniel Berger (-18), Kevin Kisner (-17) and Scottie Scheffler (-17) rounded out the remaining portion of the final leaderboard.

With 11 events in the books since the COVID-19 shutdown, the PGA now heads to Illinois for the BMW Championship. Only the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings will move on to next week’s finale, so the tensions will be at a fever pitch and the opportunity to find value on the betting boards will be immense. Let’s dive in and take a look at the opening odds.

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND VENUE

Thursday, August 27-30. Olympia Fields in Illinois

BETTING ODDS: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nine of the top 10 players in the World Golf Rankings will be in action: Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy and will headline this week’s BMW Championship Preview and opening odds.

Former No. 1 player in the world Tiger Woods, off a T58 finish in the Northern Trust, will need a superb outing if he has any hopes of qualifying among the top 30 and checks in at odds of 45/1. Bryson DeChambeau, who shockingly missed the cut in the Northern Trust, will look to bounce back to his previous form of five top 10s and one victory since the PGA restart. The oddsmakers believe that Dustin Johnson will earn consecutive PGA Tour wins as he earns the top perch sitting atop the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board at odds of +850.

Rounding out the opening top five according to the oddsmakers are Jon Rahm (10/1), Justin Thomas (12/1) Webb Simpson (14/1) and Bryson DeChambeau (15/1).

Several of the top names have been eliminated from the PGA Tour Playoffs as Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth did not earn enough points to continue forward.

Be sure to check back here at Sports Illustrated later this week with the SI Gambling team’s predictions, best bets, values, longshots, and daily fantasy plays for the BMW Championship as well as where the sharps are investing their money.