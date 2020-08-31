2020 PGA Tour Championship Betting Preview and Early Odds

PGA fans and bettors witnessed a thrilling ending to the BMW Championship after one of the world’s top players stepped up and hit one of the most amazing shots in PGA history.

Jon Rahm, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, hit an incredible 66-foot birdie putt after Dustin Johnson had previously hit an amazing 45-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force a playoff. The sensational shots, made by the top two players in the game right now, will easily live in PGA lore.

Rahm rewarded bettors who backed him as the top overall betting choice at odds of +1025 at Circa Sports in Las Vegas in pre-tournament wagering. The breath-taking win helped Metric Gaming find their first outright score since the PGA restart. After coming close with top finishes every week, the team (located in London, England) with arguably the best golf model in the world, who supplies PGA Sharp Plays every week to SI Gambling finally got the sharps over the hump.

In addition, SI Gambling’s Ben Heisler also found himself returning to the betting window after making Rahm one of his top targets in our BMW Championship Predictions & Best Bets feature last week. The Metric team also hit with longshot play Jason Kokrak (+9300) who earned a T6 finish and scored handsomely in top 10, top 15 and top 20 wagering.

Rahm's win catapulted him up five spots to 2nd overall in the FedEx Cup rankings with just one week of the PGA Playoffs remaining. Dustin Johnson enters the Tour Championship with a 391-point lead over Rahm heading to Georgia.

“We all want the flashy finish, maybe not the stress that comes with it, but I set out to enjoy even the uncomfortable moments we had out there today, and man, it was fun. Pretty close to the best way to finish it,” Rahm told PGATour.com.

As amazing as Rahm’s shot to win it was, Johnson’s putt on the 72nd hole to send it to extras was simply incredible. Johnson, the 54-hole leader for his third straight tournament, was clutch under pressure converting a putt that seemed to move in “slow motion” and take 30 seconds to find the hole.

With 12 events in the books since the COVID-19 shutdown, the PGA now heads to Atlanta for the Tour Championship. Only the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings have qualified to take the links at East Lake Golf Course. The tensions will be at a fever pitch and the opportunity to find value on the betting boards will be immense. Let’s dive in and take a look at the opening odds.

DATES AND VENUE

Thursday, September 4-7. East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia

BETTING ODDS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Get ready golf fans because the best players in the FedEx Cup Rankings will battle it out for supremacy!

The oddsmakers believe that Dustin Johnson will earn his first FedEx Cup Championship trophy as he earns the top perch sitting atop the FanDuel Sportsbook odds board at odds of +185.

Rounding out the opening top five according to the oddsmakers are Jon Rahm (+280), Justin Thomas (+550) Webb Simpson (+1000) and Collin Morikawa (+1800).

It is imperative to highlight that the 'Starting Strokes' format will definitely have a major impact this week as Johnson starts 10-under par, with Rahm two strokes behind at 8-under and Justin Thomas rounding out the top three at 7-under par.

Two-time FedEx Cup Champion Rory McIlroy (+2000) will have his work cut out starting at 3-under, while Byson DeChambeau (+2200) and Daniel Berger (+2700) are attractive longshots starting the event six back at 4-under.

The field, outside the top five, will have an uphill climb as those who accrued the most FedEx Cup points will have a clear early advantage over the field. The question is, can anyone make up the gap and over-take Johnson’s head start? It sure will be fun to find out!

On the flip side, several top names will be missing from the FedEx Cup Playoffs as Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth failed to earn enough points, finishing outside the final 30 participants.

Be sure to check back here at Sports Illustrated later this week with the SI Gambling team’s predictions, best bets, values, longshots, and daily fantasy plays for the Tour Championship as well as where the sharps are investing their money.