2020 PGA U.S. Open Predictions and Best Bets

Well, that was a fast turnaround.

Just two weeks after the Tour Championship we are right back in the thick of it. The U.S. Open is here! The second major of the year is taking place at Winged Foot Golf Club, located in Mamaroneck, NY. This will be its first U.S. Open there since 2006, when Geoff Ogilvy won and famously beat out Phil Mickelson. In 2006, Winged Foot played to a 74.99 scoring average. Only one hole, the par-5 fifth hole, played under par for the week. There were just 12 under-par rounds in 2006, and none lower than 2-under 68.

This will be an absolute grind from the first shot to the last. Good thing we have some of the best golfers to ever play the game in the field this week. We have 49 out of the top 50 golfers in the world teeing it up this week. The only one not competing is Brooks Koepka (8th) due to injury.

The odds on favorite pre-tournament comes as no surprise. Dustin Johnson at +850 will be this week’s headliner. Followed by Jon Rahm at +1000 and Justin Thomas at +1400. We have plenty of value to choose from with golfers like Daniel Berger and Patrick Reed both coming in with stellar form at +3300.

Will any of these golfers be victorious come Sunday? We will help you make an educated final decision. Don't forget about the sharp plays from Vegas and our friends from across the pond. With all these tools how can you not make this week a profitable one?

The U.S. Open Breakdown

Dates: September 17th-20th, 2020

Course: Winged Foot GC

Par: 70

Yardage: 7,477

Greens: Bentgrass

Let’s take a look at the current odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as the team's best bets and more…

U.S. Open Predictions and Best Bets

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

The U.S. Open Sharp Action Breakdown

Metric Gaming’s Golf Desk located in London, England has been on fire with sharp picks since the PGA’s return. After scoring Jon Rahm as the outright winner in the BMW Championship at odds of 10/1, the model just missed on Doc Redman who finished T3at odds of 45/1.

According to Daniel Banham, Director of Trading, the Metric Gaming team is excited for arguably their favorite event of the season and are looking for another outright score in the US Open at Winged Foot this week.

There are five players the UK sharps have their sights set on this week in New York.

“It’s like being a kid on Christmas Eve - we simply can’t wait for the US Open at Winged Foot, by far our favorite venue/course in the rotation.” said Banham. “Par is 70, but it'll play more like a Par 75 - that's how difficult it is. Accordingly, we can expect a winning score around +2.”

“You must be decent off the tee here - and being long certainly helps. Also, getting it up and down around the greens and avoiding three-putts will be paramount. The putting surface is Bentgrass (same as Augusta National) and interestingly, after the revamp a couple of years ago, some 15 to 25 percent larger than they were for the 2006 U.S. Open.” added Banham.

Sharp Plays

Accordingly, Metric Gaming’s model points to John Rahm at odds of +900. “Sounding like a broken record here, but the Spaniard has no weaknesses. Long and straight, phenomenal short game, and a great lag putter.”

Secondly, we really like Tony Finau at odds of +4000, “Tony plays challenging golf courses extremely well and has only one real weakness; putting from 6ft and in. He should contend this week.”

Thirdly, Tyrell Hatton is a guy who has found another gear after his injury (like Daniel Berger). This week the model is drawn to his odds of +4000. “His A-game is as good as anyone on the Tour. Putting it together for four rounds is what's been missing to win a Major.”

Also making the card this week is Matthew Wolff at odds of +8000. “No one can tame or overpower Winged Foot entirely, but we think Wolff certainly will give it his best shot. He's such a dangerous player if he can drive it accurately, and his feel shouldn't be underrated. The price here is simply too high.”

Finally our model’s moonshot play this week is Thomas Pieters at odds of +20000. “It is simply amazing to find such a great price on a golfer of Pieter's caliber. Temperament is always an issue, but becoming a dad, we believe, has settled the Belgian in some. Tremendous value play!”

Make sure to get some Top 10, Top 15 & Top 20 bets, as they once again offer tremendous value.

Alex White, SI Gambling and DFS Analyst (@coachwhitedfs)

BEST BETS TO WIN

Jon Rahm (+1000)

This week will be a battle of attrition, and Rahm is top tier when it comes to limiting mistakes. Ranking 2nd overall in bogey avoidance in his last 24 measured rounds on Tour. He has been in the mix in Major’s on multiple occasions but has never taken home the hardware. This course set up will be his best chance this season to notch his first Major win.

Xander Schuaffele (+1600)

Something about the US Open brings out the best in Xander’s game. In his only three visits he has managed a 3rd in 2019, 6th in 2018, and 5th in 2017. Now coming off a second place finish at the Tour championship he is in prime condition. Xander is one huge win away from being in the discussion for a top five player in the world. Statement week is coming soon. Hop on now.

BEST VALUE PLAYS

Daniel Berger (+3300)

Berger is back in my good graces after scoring big over the weekend at the Tour Championship. This has been the best season of his entire career. You know what would make it even better? Winning a Major! He is in a positive mindset and will be looking to take home his first Major win. Berger ranks fourth overall in my model and the only real hole in his game right now is his putter can be shaky at times. If he shows up with the flat stick I have no doubt he will be making a run on Sunday. Place a top five bet on him just to be safe. His current top five odds are +300.

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+6000)

Fitzpatrick is like a box of chocolates. You never really know what you’re going to get. What I do know, I will get is an accurate driver of the golf ball. Ranking 7th overall in fairways gained in his last 24 measured rounds on Tour. This week I am going for golfers that keep it in play, I don't want to mess around with the rough this week. If you have seen any videos of players dropping their ball in the rough this week you will understand why.

Fitzpatrick has scoring upside when he finds the green in two. Ranking 2nd overall in putting he can make some magic happen on the greens. We might have a new Fitzmagic to talk about after this week!

BEST LONGSHOT

Lee Westwood (+22500)

I’m definitely taking a chance on this play. Westwood has been a grinder for so long he just makes sense to me this week. He doesn’t kill the statistics I’m looking for; he just knows how to stay in a low scoring tournament. If the winning score is -7 this week I will be shocked. I expect it to be -4 and that creates opportunities for the older golfers that understand game management over overpowering a golf course. This will take finesse and Westwood has just what I’m looking for in a wiley veteran.

Ben Heisler, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Editor (@bennyheis)

BEST BETS TO WIN

Dustin Johnson (+850)

Playing the favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, huh? “That’s a bold strategy, Cotton.”

Sometimes you don’t think twice and play the dude who can’t be stopped right now.

Since missing the cut at the Memorial in mid-July, this is where DJ has finished at his last five events.

12th - WGC - St. Jude

- WGC - St. Jude 2nd - PGA Championship

- PGA Championship 1st - Northern Trust

- Northern Trust 2nd - BMW Championship

- BMW Championship 1st - TOUR Championship & FedEx Cup

Does he offer great odds? Hell no, but I’m playing DJ to win, not to hang around in contention. Over his last 24 rounds, he ranks first in strokes-gained total, SG: tee-to-green, SG: ball-striking, SG: approach, and 12th in SG: short-game, off-the-tee, and putting.

If this were some run-of-the-mill tournament, I’d lay off, but it’s a Major and nobody comes close to his recent form.

BEST VALUE PLAY(S)

Adam Scott (+4000)

Scott has a T25 finish at Winged Foot last time the U.S. Open played here in 2006 when he was a young mate from Australia on the Tour at just 24 years old.

With how difficult Winged Foot is likely to play, course history stands out to me this week more than most. Geoff Ogilvy won back in 2006 with a score of +5.

Scott's numbers don’t jump off the page, but 23rd in SG: total, along with 22nd in SG: short-game and 18th in SG: around-the-green over his past 24 rounds don’t hurt either.

Scott does everything fairly consistently on the golf course and likely won’t be phased by the treacherous conditions he’ll face this week.

BEST LONGSHOT(S)

Phil Mickelson (+10000)

I’m 100% strolling down narrative street with this pick and I’m ok with it.

Mickelson should have won here in 2006 if not for an epic collapse that cost him a shot at the one Major Championship he has yet to win. Mickelson hit two fairways all day and still found himself up late before Ogilvy beat him out.

Mickelson can still get out and compete, evidenced by his recent win in his PGA Tour Champions debut, and his 2nd place finish at the WGC - St. Jude back in early August. The driving accuracy continues to be problematic, but he can scramble and make some magic with his approach shots as well as ranking 22nd in SG: around-the-green.

Mickelson is having a ton of fun and I think a loose and somewhat cavalier attitude can actually bode well for him heading into this week’s Major.

Chez Reavie (+11000)

Reavie is a perfect value bet at 110/1 as he strolls into Winged Foot coming off a T3 at the Safeway Open. He was masterful in almost every category, gaining 9.8 strokes tee-to-green and 7.4 strokes with his irons.

He also bounced back nicely after being cut at the Wyndham Championship with a T49 at the Northern Trust as well.

If you’re going to target a value play, it might as well be someone red-hot entering a Major and that’s exactly how Reavie stacks up.

Roy Larking, SI Gambling & Fantasy Contributor (@SIGambling)

BEST BET TO WIN

Justin Thomas (+1400)

Going back to well, Thomas was my pick to win the Tour Championship two weeks ago. He finished tied for second with Xander Schauffele - three shots behind Dustin Johnson who entered the event with a three-stroke lead. Thomas won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Sentry Tournament of Champions and the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges during the 2019-20 PGA season. Those wins helped him earn the PGA of America Player of the Year award and I like his +1400 moneyline.

BEST VALUE PLAY

Bryson DeChambeau (+2800)

Following a disappointing run, during the Tour Championship playoffs, DraftKings Sportsbook has Bryson DeChambeau listed as the eighth favorite to win the 2020 U.S. Open. DeChambeau has finished in the top eight during eight of his last 13 starts dating back to the Genesis Open in February. That includes a T4 finish during the PGA Championship. More than just a bomber off the tee - DeChambeau ranks second in putting strokes gained since the season restarted in June.

TOP 10 FINISH

Webb Simpson (+250)

DraftKings Sportsbook has Webb Simpson listed as the seventh overall favorite to finish in the Top 10 during the 2020 U.S. Open. Simpson has been a contender at this PGA major during the last two tournaments as he finished T16 last year and T10 back in 2018. Following a slow start, with a 141 total after two days, Simpson finished T12 at the Tour Championship two weeks ago. Prior to that, he played well at The Northern Trust (T6) and Wyndham Championship (T3) in August.

FAVORITE MATCHUP PLAY

Chez Reavie (-106) over Phil Mickelson (-118)

Looking beyond the heavyweight matchups posted at DraftKings - I am taking Chez Reavie to finish ahead of Phil Mickelson this week. Many of the top PGA players skipped the Safeway Open last week but Reavie and Mickelson both played. Reavie shot 66 on Saturday and Sunday to finish T3 with a 270 (-18) total score. Mickelson didn’t fare as well as he finished T44 with a 278 (-10) total score. Reavie was T3 and Mickelson was T52 during the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.