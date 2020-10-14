2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek - PGA Predictions and Best Bets

Last week at TPC Summerlin, Martin Laird shocked the golf betting world at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open at odds of 250/1; winning in a sudden-death playoff against Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook on the second hole.

Laird also won this event back in 2009, joining Kevin Na as the only golfers on Tour to win this event twice in the last 11 years.

Now for the second consecutive week, the PGA Tour will remain in Las Vegas, Nevada for the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Normally played at Nine Bridges in South Korea, the tournament will remain in the U.S. due to COVID-19. It will be no-cut.

The CJ Cup tournament is fairly new on Tour, with only three years course history. Justin Thomas has won this event twice: the inaugural on a playoff in 2017 against Marc Leishman, and again in 2019 by two strokes against Danny Lee. Brooks Koepka owns the lowest score in the event's history, finishing by four strokes at 21-under par in 2018 against Gary Woodland.

Additionally, this will be the second Tom Fazio designed course on tour in the last month of action, with the latest coming at Corales Golf Course for the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic from September 24th through the 27th. Hudson Swafford finished first in that event with a total prize of $720,000.

The Breakdown: CJ Cup at Shadow Creek

Dates : October 8th-11th

: October 8th-11th Course : Shadow Creek Golf Course

: Shadow Creek Golf Course Par : 72

: 72 Yardage : 7,527

: 7,527 Greens: Bentgrass

DraftKings Sportsbook points out that last week's runner-up, Matthew Wolff, has received by far and away the highest number of bets ahead of this week's CJ Cup. Wolff is currently ranked as the fifth highest favorite in the field, tied with Patrick Cantlay at +1800.

Ahead of Wolff include Jon Rahm (+900), Justin Thomas (+1000), Xander Schauffele (+1100), and Rory McIlroy (+1200).

Unfortunately, Dustin Johnson will not be making the trip for the CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Johnson was listed at +1000 when initial odds were first released.

Let’s take a look at the current odds from DK Sportsbook, as well as the best bets and more from the SI Gambling team!

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Predictions and Best Bets

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst (@Frankie_Fantasy)

The CJ Cup Sharp Action Breakdown

Metric Gaming’s Golf Desk located in London, England continues to remain red-hot with sharp picks since the PGA’s return. Last week, they scored once again with a longshot play of Abraham Ancer at +6000 in top 10, 15 and 20 wagering after his T4 finish. The team is back once again to share their model’s picks for the CJ Cup from Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

According to Daniel Banham, Director of Trading, the Metric Gaming team feels confident about the potential of this week’s plays.

“The PGA tour is visiting a genuinely magical place this week - Shadow Creek, a masterpiece if there ever was one,” said Banham.

“It’s going to look very weird from any blimp view. Inside the fences, you feel like you’re in a Disney movie, but outside, it's just desert. 7500 yards Par 72. Rough should be relatively easy due to the overseed situation. Boomers have a distinct advantage, four par 5s, and the drivable Par 4-11th. That said, it's very narrow, starting at 325 yards.”

“Players with excellent course knowledge include Gary Woodland, Kevin Streelman, Jordan Speith, who all have more than 30 career rounds at Shadow Creek. That will, no doubt, be a significant advantage,” added Banham.

There are five players the UK sharps have their sights set on this week in Vegas.

Metric Gaming’s model first points to Rory McIlroy at odds of +1200 at DraftKings Sportsbook as their top option. The model loves the added rest for the No. 4 player in the World Rankings who was last seen in the U.S. Open with a T8 finish.

Secondly, they really like Joaquin Niemann at +5000. The model is calling for the No. 47 player in the World Rankings to improve upon his T13 in the Shriners Open last week in Vegas.

Third, Gary Woodland at +6000 is pointing to a No. 27 player in the World Rankings who will be looking for his Top 5 finish on Tour since the Workday Charity Open back in August.

Finally, Metric’s two longshot plays this week are Jordan Spieth at +10000 and Kevin Streelman at odds of +17500.

As Metric Gaming always stresses please be sure to always look at top 5, top 10, top 15 and top 20 markets for added value! Good Luck!

****

Ben Heisler, SI Gambling & Fantasy Host, Analyst & Editor (@bennyheis)

Best Bets to Win

Justin Thomas (+1000)

I'd love to throw out how he's won this event two of the last three years, but it's completely irrelevant considering this was played in South Korea.

Instead, I'll focus on recent form where Thomas is coming off a T2 at the TOUR Championship and a T8 at the U.S. Open where his putter was as brilliant as it's been since the Genesis Open in February, averaging 4.7 strokes gained.

Thomas isn't a great bentgrass putter, but he's still locked in in almost every metric. Via the great Rick Gehman, nine of Thomas' 13 PGA Tour wins have come in small field events with no-cut.

Daniel Berger (+2800)

Berger continues to check boxes of players worth betting on. regardless of whether it's a cash or GPP lineup. He has the 11th highest odds golfer in the field, and is no worse than 24th in any major statistical strokes-gained category over his last 24 rounds.

Berger is T9 in SG: total, 13th in SG: tee-to-green, 13th in SG: ball-striking, and 14th in SG: putting. He may not be as crisp as he was post-restart, but he hasn't missed a cut since the Memorial back in July. He always strikes me as someone who should never be lower than 20/1, so I'll happily get back on board.

Top Value(s)

Sungjae Im (+3300)

We’ve seen “Good Sungjae” and “Bad Sungjae” throughout 2020, and right now we’re right back in “Good Sungjae” territory.

He hasn’t finished worse than T28 in his last four events, and has two top 13 finishes in those appearances as well.

Im ranks 9th in SG: off-the-tee and 9th in SG: ball striking over his last 24 rounds, while also falling in the top 20 for SG: approach. He’s trending back up.

Russell Henley (+8000)

Henley hasn’t missed a cut since late July and has two top 10 finishes in his last four events. Also, even though he went from 25th to 27th in his last two events, he played substantially better in every statistical category with the exception of putting.

His recent form is actually trending upwards despite the finishing position being higher.

Additional Values: Paul Casey (+4500), Joaquin Niemann (+5000), Gary Woodland (+6000)

Top Longshot

Corey Conners (+12500)

Conners ranks first in long term greens in regulation (GIR) over his last 75 rounds amongst the entire field. In his last 24 rounds, Conners is also 5th in SG: off-the-tee and 21st in SG: approach.

Before his T17 finish a few weeks ago at the Sanderson Farms, he had missed cuts at the U.S. Open and Corales Puntacana. I think he stays hot and plays to the numbers this weekend.

***

Roy Larking, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst (@statsguru6)

Best Bet to Win

Justin Thomas (+1200)

Justin Thomas returns to action for the first time since finishing T8 in the U.S. Open. Prior to that, a second round 71 score spoiled three rounds of 66 and he finished T2 at the TOUR Championship. Thomas won this event in 2017 and 2019 when the tournament was played at the Nine Bridges course in South Korea. This is a no-cut event and Thomas posted wins during the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in this format earlier this year.

Best Value Play

Daniel Berger (+2800)

Daniel Berger is also making his first start since the U.S. Open where he finished T34 on the tough track at Winged Foot. Berger has Top 10 finishes in seven of his last 12 starts – including a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge back in June. He was also a top contender at the RBC Heritage (T3), the St. Jude Invitational (T2) and posted a solo third place finish at Northern Trust. The +2800 moneyline price at DraftKings offers value on one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour.

Top 10 Finish

Scottie Scheffler (+350)

Reigning PGA Rookie of the Year, Scottie Scheffler is my pick to post a Top 10 finish during the CJ Cup. Playing well in stacked fields, Scheffler was in contention at the Tour Championship (5th), slightly off the pace at the BMW Championship (T20), plus finished in a fourth place tie in the Northern Trust and the PGA Championship. He struggled some during his last outing, at the Sanderson Farms Championship (T37) two weeks ago, but I like the value in his +350 moneyline price.

Favorite Matchup Play

Paul Casey (+100) over Matthew Fitzpatrick (-120)

Paul Casey vs. Matthew Fitzpatrick is one of many head-to-head matchup props on the CJ Cup betting board at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is the first start in America, since the U.S. Open, for both players after Casey finished T17 and Fitzpatrick missed the cut. Casey has made the cut during his last six tournaments including a T2 finish in the PGA Championship. Apart from a T6 in the BMW Championship in August, Fitzpatrick has missed the cut in three of his last four PGA Tour starts. He also travelled from England to Las Vegas after finishing T7 in the BMW PGA European Championship last week.