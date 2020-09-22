2020 PGA Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

Previous PGA Tour Event Winners & DraftKings Salary

U.S Open: Bryson DeChambeau ($9,900)

Bryson DeChambeau ($9,900) Safeway Open: Stewart Cink ($6,300)

Stewart Cink ($6,300) TOUR Championship: Dustin Johnson ($15,200)

Dustin Johnson ($15,200) BMW Championship: John Rahm ($11,000)

John Rahm ($11,000) Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson ($10,400)

Dustin Johnson ($10,400) Wyndham Championship: Jim Herman ($6,100)

Jim Herman ($6,100) PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa ($8,600)

Collin Morikawa ($8,600) FedEx St. Jude: Justin Thomas ($10,700)

Justin Thomas ($10,700) 3M Open: Michael Thompson ($7,000)

Michael Thompson ($7,000) The Memorial Tournament: Jon Rahm ($9,300)

Jon Rahm ($9,300) Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa ($9,200)

Collin Morikawa ($9,200) Rocket Mortgage Classic: Bryson DeChambeau ($11,700)

Bryson DeChambeau ($11,700) Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson ($9,400)

Dustin Johnson ($9,400) RBC Heritage: Webb Simpson ($9,000)

Webb Simpson ($9,000) Charles Schwab Challenge: Daniel Berger ($7,700)

$9,000+ Range

Ben Heisler: Will Zalatoris ($10,900)

Nobody is ever thrilled to pay nearly $11K for a golfer they probably hadn’t heard of until a handful of weeks ago, but both Zalatoris, along with Sam Burns will be at the top of my list this week on DraftKings.

Zalatoris gets the slight edge with his outstanding play in nearly every metric that’s not near the green. He ranks first amongst players in the field in SG: total and fourth in SG: approach. We also joke about getting the putter hot for a weekend, and if Zalatoris can improve on his SG: putting which ranks 129th in the field, he should absolutely contend yet again.

He’s finished no worse than T19 in his last five events, including three top six finishes. His T6 result at Winged Foot opened up plenty of eyeballs, so he’ll be a popular play, which makes him all the more worthwhile in cash at the top.

Mark Farris: Corey Connors ($10,600)

While I was impressed with the way Will Zalatoris played last week at the U.S. Open, I’m more inclined this week to go with the more experienced Tour pro. Will will (that’s funny “Will will”) be a fixture on the PGA Tour - if not this year then next. He is one of the top players on the Korn Ferry Tour now. However, Corey Connors made the Playoffs and has been playing well last season (this is so weird calling it last season already). I’ll have both in a lineup this week, but my gut has me leaning with the Canadian.

Bonus like: Thomas Detry ($9,400)

Alex White: Sam Burns ($10,300)

In his last tournament Burns gained strokes in all six major statistical categories. In a field like this you can’t go wrong with an all around golfer that has massive scoring ability. Burns ranks number one overall in my mixed model. He ranks first in DraftKings scoring, 2nd in shots gained par 4’s, and 3rd in approach in his last twenty-four measured rounds. This is a perfect opportunity for the kid to pick up his first win on the PGA Tour. Not to mention in 2019 he placed 12th here with a 74 carded on Friday. If he can go all four rounds under par, he will take home the hardware.

Bonus: Love pairing him with Mac Hughes. You can find plenty of value in the low 7k and high $6K range this week.

$7,500 - $8,900

Ben Heisler: Chris Baker ($7,500)

Baker compared to similarly priced options just laps the field. He’s seventh in SG: total, tee-to-green and ball striking in his last 24 events, and comes in third in SG: approach. His glaring weakness is around-the-green, but if his irons live up to what the numbers indicate, it shouldn’t be much of an issue.

His recent form is a bit of a concern after missing the cut at the Safeway Open, but before that, he had made eight consecutive cuts and had been on the up-and-up. I love him as a value this week, especially if you’re trying to roster either Zalatoris or Burns on DraftKings.

Mark Farris: Chris Baker ($7,500)

I’m low-balling this category this week. With weaker fields, I find that these “lesser known” guys will tend to perform much better. Add in the lack of screaming fans and you have a perfect mix for them to just play. Admittedly, Graeme McDowell and Bo Hoag at $7,800 both intrigue me as well. But, I’m going for the unknown in my lineup this week.

Alex White: Brice Garnett ($7,900)

Come on down! Welcome to the Brice is Right. I’ll take Brice at $7,900 Bob. Now two years removed from his win at Corales he comes in with less than stellar form. That doesn't scare me off this week. I see a guy who needs a get right spot. The key to this course is hitting greens, and making the flat stick work it’s magic. Garnett ranks 6th in greens in regulations, and 33rd in putting. The man has an eye for this course and I expect him to easily pay off his price tag.

$7,400 and Under

Ben Heisler: Chris Kirk ($7,400)

I don’t know if Kirk is any threat to win this week, but I do like the fact that he gets you plenty of DraftKings points. Via FantasyNational, Kirk ranks seventh of all golfers in the field in DK points gained, right up there with golfers nearly $3,000 - $4,000 more expensive.

Kirk also ranks 8th in SG: total and falls into the top 20 for SG: tee-to-green and 18th in SG: off-the-tee. His putting ranks 84th, but if he drives it well and hangs in with his irons, he should absolutely pay off his salary and more.

Mark Farris: Peter Uihlein ($7,100)

This is fun - not really! This is purely a week of unknowns. I’m playing for fun this week and “Uihlein” is just a fun name to say! Seriously though, he’s an experienced Euro player for $7,100. I look for easy value and, barring him spending too much time on the beach, a made cut. That’s what we need this week - differentiation and made cuts!

Alex White: Brandon Hagy ($6,900)

With this course measuring over 7,600 yards, you want to make sure the golfers you choose can hit long irons. Hagy ranks 13th in proximity from 200 yards plus. He also ranks 3rd with his putter. At $6,900 that's a perfect combination for success on this track. You have to take a chance somewhere this week why not Hagy?

Top Fade

Ben Heisler: Charles Howell III ($9,800)

Howell is the seventh-most expensive golfer in the field who will always keep things interesting with his terrific short game. But 112th in SG: approach? 90th in SG: ball-striking? Even coming off a T30 at the U.S Open at an extraordinarily difficult course like Winged Foot, I’ll gladly spend my money elsewhere this week.

Mark Farris: Kristoffer Ventura ($9,200)

Why? I have absolutely no damn idea! I guess it’s because he’s priced at $9,200 and only made 7 of his last 16 cuts. $9,200 for a statistical “less than 50% chance” of making a cut? Nope.

Alex White: Emiliano Grillo ($9,800)

When was the last time Grillo paid off? He has shown flashes recently but I refuse to trust one of the worst putters in the game at this ridiculous price tag. I would choose anyone else in the $9K range over Grillo this week. Don’t fall for the price tag just because you recognize the name you’re clicking.

