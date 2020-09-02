2020 PGA Tour Championship: Predictions and Best Bets for the FedEx Cup

The excitement and level of competition will be at the highest level since the PGA restart as the FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude in Georgia for the Tour Championship. Only the final top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings are eligible to play in this week’s event. Consequently, in a field possessing only the sport’s elite talent opens up the betting board to immense opportunities.

We head into the Tour Championship with a “starting strokes” format that will have a major impact on crowning the 2020 FedEx Cup Champion. Dustin Johnson, the FedExCup leader in the standings, will begin the tournament at 10-under par as he looks for his first ever FedEx Cup.

No. 2 Jon Rahm, who won the BMW Championship last week in thrilling fashion over Johnson will begin two strokes behind at 8-under. The field will have some work to do as those who accrued the most FedEx Cup points will have a clear early advantage on the field.

So who will emerge victorious at the Tour Championship and earn the FedEx Cup trophy? Our team of experts, as well as sharp plays from across the pond and in Vegas, will once again help you find a way to make this week’s stop on the PGA Tour a profitable endeavor. Remember, last week, both SI's Ben Heisler as well as the sharps at Metric Gaming gave the call on Jon Rahm. SI Golf insider Alex White was on Dustin Johnson, who lost to Rahm in a playoff.

Let’s dive right in.

Editor's Note: Have you become a member at SI Fantasy PRO yet? For just $19.95/month, you get UNLIMITED ACCESS to all of SI's betting, daily fantasy and lineup optimizer for EVERY SPORT! This includes Frankie's Sharp Action Plays. The moment he posts them, you get an alert so you never miss the best odds before the line moves.

And did we mention that our UFC Betting and DFS insider Casey Olson went 10-0 last week?

Check out SI Fantasy PRO TODAY and get content, like our SI Gambling team's PGA best bets and much much more!

Bryson DeChambeau (+2100), who shockingly missed the cut in the Northern Trust and then posted a 50th overall finish in the BMW Championship last week, will look to get his game back on track. He will start the tournament six strokes behind Johnson at 4-under par.

The oddsmakers at Circa Sportsbook have Dustin Johnson listed in the top perch atop the odds board at +185. Rounding out the top five according to the oddsmakers are Jon Rahm (+245), Justin Thomas (+495), Webb Simpson (+1000) and Collin Morikawa (+1875). Just outside is a player that could offer exceptional value with Daniel Berger at odds of +2650. The current No. 6 player in the FedEx Cup has finished in the top 3 in four of his last seven events. The question is, can anyone make up the gap and overtake Johnson’s head start?

The Tour Championship Details

Dates: September 4-7, 2020

Course: East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: GOLF; NBC

Our team of gambling experts, which have been red-hot, have compiled their approach to the Tour Championship from a betting perspective.

In addition, located below is sharp wagering information from both Vegas and London, England.

Let’s take a look at the odds as well as the team’s best bets and more!

Odds courtesy of Circa Sportsbook, Las Vegas

Tour Championship Predictions and Best Bets

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

The Tour Championship Sharp Action Breakdown

Metric Gaming’s Golf Desk located in London, England continues to stay red-hot with their golf model since the PGA’s return. After coming close with top finishes every week, the team finally got the sharps over the hump when their top play of Jon Rahm, who cashed at odds of +1025 in the BMW Championship. The Metric team also hit with longshot play Jason Kokrak (+9300) who earned a T6 finish and scored handsomely in top 10, top 15 and top 20 wagering.

According to Daniel Banham, Director of Trading, the Metric Gaming team are not thrilled about the betting that is resulting from the “starting strokes” format being used this week.

There are three plays the UK model has uncovered value in this week in Atlanta.

“Back to Bermuda greens (Mini Verde), and a distinct advantage for players who typically putt well on that surface (Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas to name a few),” said Banham. “Unfortunately, with the new format, where FedEx Cup leaders already have a distinct advantage, it puts a large portion of the field out of contention. That said; with birdies easier to be found this week, it’s not out of the question we can see some sub 64’s from the chasers.”

“Our models don’t really have any strong opinions this week, as both DJ and Rahm are too short with the bookmakers, and we’ve only found three small value plays,” added Banham.

Sharp Value Plays

Accordingly, Metric Gaming’s model points to Webb Simpson (-6) at odds of +1000. “Simpson at odds of +1200 seem a touch too high, and would have been a stronger play if not for his family situation that kept him out of play last week, distractions are never a good thing.”

Secondly, Metric is on Xander Schauffle (-4) at odds of +2900.

“Schauffele at odds of +2900 is worth a play, even though Xander has been somewhat erratic of late, with too many double-bogeys on his card. He loves East Lake and can definitely be in the mix come Monday.”

Thirdly, Billy Horschel (-1) is a longshot that Metric Gaming’s model is drawn to at odds of +25000.

“Real longshot value lies in Billy Horschel at odds of +25000. As we’ve said many times before Billy is a very streaky putter, and here he’s on his favorite putting surface (couldn’t buy a putt last week on the bent/poa annua). Make sure to get some top 15 & top 20 bets, as they offer solid value.”

72-Hole Matchup Targets

Finally, Metric Gaming is eyeing three 72-hole matchups for the Tour Championship:

Marc Leishman (+129) over Cameron Smith (-149)

“Yes, Leishman has shown poor form, but he has a distinct length advantage here over Cameron Smith, and we think it’s at worst a coin flip, especially considering no cut.”

Harris English (+160) over Hideki Matsuyama (-185)

“Harris has really played some great golf the last month. He’s a much better putter than Hideki, and we see more letdown in Matsuyama after last week we envision coming from English.”

Xander Schauffele (+141) over Daniel Berger (-161)

“We make this one almost 50-50 (Xander tiny favorite) and the odds are way in our favor here.”

***

Vegas Whispers & Beyond

According to Patrick Eichner, Director of Communications at PointsBet Sportsbook, the action on the Tour Championship this week is as follows.

“Our most bet golfers to win the Tour Championship this weekend are Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas” said Eichner.

“Our top liabilities for the event include, Sung Jae Im, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, MacKenzie Hughes and Brendon Todd.”

In terms of sharp wagers, “We have seen a decent amount of sharp action come in on Webb Simpson to win the Tour Championship at odds of +1100 and on Mackenzie Hughes to win (excluding starting strokes handicap) at odds of +6000. On 72-hole tournament matchups, the sharps have targeted Mackenzie Hughes (+135) over Viktor Hovland.”

***

Ben Heisler, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Editor (@bennyheis)

BEST BETS TO WIN

Webb Simpson (+1000)

This isn't to say that D.J. or Rahm are NOT best bets, because they're absolutely in play given their recent form and massive strokes lead.

I'm going with Simpson because his recent form is also terrific. He's gained nearly 21 strokes total in his last two tournaments to go along with two top-six finishes (sixth at the Northern Trust, third at the Wyndham). He's also well rested from skipping out on the BMW Championship which may also give him an edge as well.

Four strokes behind over four days is not a tremendous deficit considering his skillset and familiarity with East Lake. He's played the course seven times in his career with three top-five finishes.

BEST VALUE PLAYS

Xander Schauffele (+2900)

I flipped back and forth between Daniel Berger and Xander here, but ultimately I'll side with the red-hot model from Metric Gaming.

Xander has flat-out crushed it at East Lake with a first place, second and seventh place finish in three years. Berger has also played here three times, but not since 2017. He's never finished higher than 12th at the TOUR Championship, with back-to-back finishes at 15th.

While Berger has the more impressive recent form, Schauffele still enters the tournament seventh in SG: tee-to-green, and actually bests Berger in SG: off-the-tee (5th vs 7th).

I'll take the extra bit of value with Schauffele as I expect both golfers to be in serious contention.

BEST LONGSHOTS

Scottie Scheffler (+10000)

Joaquin Niemann (+15000)

I'm lumping Scheffler and Niemann together as my longshot plays because they can get hot and ride the wave real fast.

Just two tournaments ago, Scheffler recorded a 12-under 59 at TPC Boston in the Northern Trust; one stroke short of the PGA all-time record.

After nobody wanted to touch him in his first several rounds after the restart, Scheffler has finished no worse than 22nd in his last five outings, including two T4s at the PGA Championship and at the Northern Trust.

Niemann can be hit-or-miss, but at odds of 150/1, you may as well throw a few dollars on for him to hit after by far and away his best performance on Tour since the restart. He finished T3 at the BMW Championship, improving his score every day of the event. I love his recent form especially at massive odds to make a move on the top of the field.

****

Alex White, SI Fantasy & Gambling Contributor / Full Time Fantasy (@coachwhiteDFS)

BEST BETS TO WIN

Jon Rahm (+245)

This pick seems like a no brainer after last weekend’s incredible performance. Rahm has absolutely zero quit in him. He brings a fierce attitude to every tournament and passion towards winning every week. He’s starting with a clear advantage on 70% of the field with a -8 before teeing off. He deserves a spot on your betting card despite his odds. The man is taking home his first FedEx cup this season.

Webb Simpson (+1000)

Webb should be on a betting card every week. Whether it be to win or top 5. The consistency brought throughout this season has been unmatched. He has been in the mix on Sunday six times on Tour this season. He starts with a -6 on his scorecard and can only go up from there. Don’t sleep on Webb this week, he will be creeping up from the middle of the pack. Rory did it last year by starting at -5, Webb is in that same prime position this season.

BEST VALUE PLAY

Bryson DeChambeau (+2100)

Mark my words. Bryson will finish this season STRONG. The play has been suspect for the past few events. Something is off with his irons. However, the off-the-tee game will put him in much better positioning on this course. The chances for birdie will be tenfold this week compared to last. Just when the masses hop off, we hop right back on. This season he came out to prove a point, now he has center stage. Take the lead!

****

Roy Larking, SI Gambling & Fantasy Contributor (@SIGambling)

BEST BET TO WIN

Justin Thomas (+495)

Winner odds have a twist on the PGA betting board at Circa Sports this week. Based on the final FedExCup standings, the top 30 players begin the Tour Championship with a score between -10 and EVEN. For example, BMW Championship winner Jon Rahm (-8) opens the tournament two-strokes behind top ranked Dustin Johnson who begins with a -10 score. That adds difficulty to predicting a champion from this stacked field. Justin Thomas (-7) is my Tour Championship winner.

BEST VALUE PLAY

Daniel Berger (+2650)

While I don’t advise betting the farm, I am taking a shot with Daniel Berger (-4) and his +2650 moneyline price as my best value play this week. Berger had a rough start last week (73 and 74) and finished with a T25 during the BMW Championship. Prior to that, he was a distant third behind Northern Trust winner Dustin Johnson two weeks ago. Amongst the leaders consistently on Sunday - Berger has finished in the top five during six of the last nine tournaments he has played.

WINNER TO BIRDIE THE 72ND HOLE

YES (+110) over NO (-150)

DraftKings Sportsbook offers an intriguing Tour Championship prop that asks if the winner will post a birdie on the final hole on Sunday. Long hitters have an opportunity to reach the Par 5 finishing hole in two shots at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Since the front and back nine holes were reversed prior to the 2016 tournament, to make the finish more competitive, three of the last four champions have carded a birdie on the final hole. I am betting YES on the winner closing with a birdie.

FAVORITE MATCHUP PLAY

Xander Schauffele (-118) over Rory McIlroy (-106)

A heavyweight fight features 2016 and 2019 Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy against Xander Schauffele who won this event in 2017 and was the runner-up last year. There are no strokes included on this moneyline wager. Schauffele has been a consistent contender recently with seven straight top-25 finishes. McIlroy was a respectable T12 at the BMW Championship but had not placed higher than 32nd during his previous four events. X marks the spot here.