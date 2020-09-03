2020 TOUR Championship - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

Previous PGA Tour Event Winners & DraftKings Salary

BMW Championship: John Rahm ($11,000)

John Rahm ($11,000) Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson ($10,400)

Dustin Johnson ($10,400) Wyndham Championship: Jim Herman ($6,100)

Jim Herman ($6,100) PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa ($8,600)

Collin Morikawa ($8,600) FedEx St. Jude: Justin Thomas ($10,700)

Justin Thomas ($10,700) 3M Open: Michael Thompson ($7,000)

Michael Thompson ($7,000) The Memorial Tournament: Jon Rahm ($9,300)

Jon Rahm ($9,300) Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa ($9,200)

Collin Morikawa ($9,200) Rocket Mortgage Classic: Bryson DeChambeau ($11,700)

Bryson DeChambeau ($11,700) Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson ($9,400)

Dustin Johnson ($9,400) RBC Heritage: Webb Simpson ($9,000)

Webb Simpson ($9,000) Charles Schwab Challenge: Daniel Berger ($7,700)

$10,000+ Range

Ben Heisler: Webb Simpson ($11,000 DK, $11,300 FD)

This isn't to say that D.J. or Rahm are NOT on my list, because they're absolutely in play given their recent form and massive strokes lead.

I'm going with Simpson because his recent form is also terrific. He's gained nearly 21 strokes total in his last two tournaments to go along with two top-six finishes (sixth at the Northern Trust, third at the Wyndham). He's also well rested from skipping out on the BMW Championship which may also give him an edge as well.

Four strokes behind over four days is not a tremendous deficit considering his skillset and familiarity with East Lake. He's played the course seven times in his career with three top-five finishes.

Mark Farris: Bryson DeChambeau ($10,100 DK, $10,500 FD)

He’s starting 6 shots behind, but I think his game is made for this course. He has finished T12 and 19th in his two years at East Lake. While I think that Justin Thomas, only starting 3 shots behind, is in a better position to catch and surpass DJ, the aggressiveness that I think we will see in Bryson’s approach may give us as many “playing points” or more than anyone else.

Alex White: Webb Simpson ($11,000 DK, $11,300 FD)

Webb is coming in fresh. After taking last week off due to family matters, he will come back with a clear mind ready to compete. Webb has been in contention on Sunday’s six different tournaments dating back to January. He is starting with a -6 lead and sitting in fourth prior to teeing off on Friday. If you’re giving me strokes on a golfer that nearly wins every other week I'm all in. Ask yourself the last time Webb actually hurt your DFS lineups.

$8,100 - $10,000

Ben Heisler: Xander Schauffele ($8,900 DK, $9,500 FD)

I flipped back and forth between Daniel Berger and Xander here, but ultimately I'll side with the red-hot model from Metric Gaming.

Xander has flat-out crushed it at East Lake with a first place, second and seventh place finish in three years. Berger has also played here three times, but not since 2017. He's never finished higher than 12th at the TOUR Championship, with back-to-back finishes at 15th.

While Berger has the more impressive recent form, Schauffele still enters the tournament seventh in SG: tee-to-green, and actually bests Berger in SG: off-the-tee (5th vs 7th).

I'll take the extra bit of value with Schauffele as I expect both golfers to be in serious contention.

Mark Farris: Xander Schauffele ($8,900 DK, $9,500 FD)

History here is phenomenal: 2nd, T7, Win. He is starting further back, but I think he will move through the people above him so that by Sunday's tee off, he’s in the mix. We all know DJ and Rahm will be the favorites and deserve a play, but the pricing makes it tough. Because the sites are still giving “place points”, that is to deter people (or make it damn near impossible) from loading up with the five. On DK, you can get both, but then your final 4 slots are filled with guys below $6K.

Alex White: Daniel Berger ($9,100 DK, $10,300 FD)

Last week Berger finally came back to reality. Even with his middle of the pack performance (25th) he still scored in the top 18 of the tournament on DraftKings and FanDuel. He showed signs of life on Sunday with four birdies and an eagle. If he brings that scoring upside early to East Lake he should be able to pay off once again for DFS purposes. He is starting at -4 prior to tee off on Friday. That’s tied for t6 pre-tournament. I see him slowly creeping up the leaderboards for another exciting Sunday finish.

$6,100 - $8,000

Ben Heisler: Scottie Scheffler ($7,900 DK, $8,600 FD)

It was painfully obvious that Scheffler was a rookie on Tour after the restart, but you’d never know based on his recent body of work. The other reason I’m on him this week? He’s the Vinnie Johnson of the PGA… “The Microwave” can heat up and catch fire quick.

Just two tournaments ago, Scheffler recorded a 12-under 59 at TPC Boston in the Northern Trust; one stroke short of the PGA all-time record.

After nobody wanted to touch him in his first several rounds after the restart, Scheffler has finished no worse than 22nd in his last five outings, including two T4s at the PGA Championship and at the Northern Trust.

Mark Farris: Kevin Kisner ($6,800 DK, $7,100 FD)

Kisner is playing well. In his last four tournaments, he is T25-T4-T3-T19. For this price, he is a great value. In his last two appearances at East Lake, he is T9 (2019) and T3 (2017). Good form and good course history are huge indicators for me. Add in the pricing value, I’m in even though I am likely giving up the points for a finish in the Top 3.

Alex White: Tyrell Hatton ($7,000 DK, FD $8,200 FD)

Pre Tournament Hatton will be teeing off at -2 in a tie for 16th. The last time he played on Bermuda greens he lost 3.7 strokes at the WGC St. Jude. Prior to that mess, he gained 5.3 and 9.7 strokes on Bermuda greens. Last week on his worst surface (bentgrass) he managed to gain strokes in every major category outside of putting. If everything else continues to click and he finds the flat stick watch out for a rise up the leaderboards from back in the pack.

$6,000 and Under

Ben Heisler: Billy Horschel ($5,700 DK, $7,000 FD)

Horschel is playing with house money at this point after sneaking into the top 30 last week, and I think he’ll play loose and easy this week at a course that he’s been terrific at throughout his career. He’s also gaining fantasy points as well, averaging at least 60 PPG in the past month while his salary remains in the basement.

He’s an easy value play for me this week with the wide array of salaries on the board.

Mark Farris: Billy Horschel ($5,700 DK, $7,000 FD)

I know a lot of people may be looking at Ryan Palmer here. Admittedly, I did too. But, I think this is a place for Billy Ho to play well. He’s played here 3 times since 2013. That doesn’t say a lot for his consistency in making it to East Lake, but when he does, he’s 2nd (2018), Win (2014) and T7 (2013). So I’m going with the theory that the toughest part for him at East Lake is making it there. NOTE: He and Viktor Hovland are the same price on FD. I’d probably lean Viktor on that site.

Alex White: Ryan Palmer ($5,400 DK, $7,300 FD)

Starting off way back in the pack at T21 and a -1 pre tee off. Palmer is a pure upside play. I don't expect him to move too much on the leaderboard but I do expect a bunch of birdies and possible eagles on the par 5’s. In his last five events on Tour he has averaged 3.9 strokes through his approaches. Now he gets back to Bermuda greens, his favorite green type. If he can link the hot irons with a successful putter for a few days I don't see how he doesn’t pay off this price tag.

Top Fade

Ben Heisler: Bryson DeChambeau ($10,100 DK, $10,500 FD)

I’m having doubts about this after Alex made a really compelling argument to be in the minority and go back to DeChambeau, but I can’t seem to shake how poorly his iron play has been. Of all golfers in the field this week, he ranks DEAD LAST in SG: approach and fourth-worst in SG: around-the-green.

Granted he’s still exceptional off-the-tee and his putter has been awesome as well, but I’d much prefer the consistency of Simpson or Morikawa in their pricing tier.

I’m fully aware I may have egg on my face by fading DeChambeau on a solid course that fits his profile, but I just can’t get there.

Mark Farris: Jon Rahm ($12,700 DK, $12,500 FD)

OK… I’m going off the rails on this one. The OBVIOUS fade to me is Dustin Johnson simply because of the pricing. As I noted above, if you take DJ, or him and Rahm, you are limited to basically the bottom 10 in salary to fill out your lineups. Not horrible in this case, but risky. So, not to be obvious, I’m going with Rahm. He has less history here than DJ and DJ has good history. Last week was a blast but also had to take some energy out of both of these guys. I do say one of these two win the FedEx Cup, but to differentiate in DFS, I’m limiting my play of both of them for lineups.

Alex White: Dustin Johnson ($15,200 DK, $14,400 FD)

My cover boy last week is now my pity piece. Now understand something. I don't think he goes out there and chunks it up. I just have tried so many different lineup variations for him at this price and not many make sense. You would have to nail all the other five golfers in your lineup for this strategy to truly work out for you. It seems to be way too much of a risk. DJ will not win this week. Why pay a ridiculous price for a top 5 finish? Find pivots and this way you can leave money on the table to differentiate your lineups.