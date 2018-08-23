49ers' Richard Sherman Launches Daily Fantasy Football App

Richard Sherman's new DFS app will be available in 23 states. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 23, 2018

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is launching a new daily fantasy app, "Daily Number," he announced Thursday.

The app will be available in 23 states. Sherman will serve as the app's co-founder and chief brand ambassador. 

"Daily Number is a game-changer," Sherman said in a release announcing the launch. "I've been pitched numerous DFS opportunities, but nothing has even come close to comparing to Daily Number. I'm extremely excited to be a founding partner and look forward to playing an active role in helping the company grow during this very dynamic time in our industry."

Daily Number will allow users to create seven-player rosters, which must surpass the predetermined amount of fantasy points set by the app on a given day. Payouts are increased by using lower-ranked players to beat the points threshold.

Entering the daily fantasy space marks a change of heart for Sherman. He criticized sports gambling and fantasy football in 2017 while questioning the NFL's use of injury reports. 

“Fantasy football, oh my God," Sherman told reporters. "They are almost as bad as the gamblers.”

In addition to a new business partner, Sherman enters the 2018 season with a new team, signing with the 49ers in March. San Francisco opens its season on Sept. 9, facing the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

You May Like

More gambling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)