49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is launching a new daily fantasy app, "Daily Number," he announced Thursday.

The app will be available in 23 states. Sherman will serve as the app's co-founder and chief brand ambassador.

"Daily Number is a game-changer," Sherman said in a release announcing the launch. "I've been pitched numerous DFS opportunities, but nothing has even come close to comparing to Daily Number. I'm extremely excited to be a founding partner and look forward to playing an active role in helping the company grow during this very dynamic time in our industry."

Daily Number will allow users to create seven-player rosters, which must surpass the predetermined amount of fantasy points set by the app on a given day. Payouts are increased by using lower-ranked players to beat the points threshold.

Entering the daily fantasy space marks a change of heart for Sherman. He criticized sports gambling and fantasy football in 2017 while questioning the NFL's use of injury reports.

“Fantasy football, oh my God," Sherman told reporters. "They are almost as bad as the gamblers.”

In addition to a new business partner, Sherman enters the 2018 season with a new team, signing with the 49ers in March. San Francisco opens its season on Sept. 9, facing the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.