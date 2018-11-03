Almost every team in the NBA seemingly has a weakness after watching the first few weeks of the 2018–19 season. No franchise walked away from that stretch undefeated.

The Milwaukee Bucks (7–1) became the last to fall from the ranks of the unbeaten when they lost 117–113 to the Boston Celtics (6–2) as 2.5-point road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Bucks were also 5–1–1 against the spread in winning their first seven games straight up, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

But it is the Celtics who are still viewed as the best team in the Eastern Conference and second-best overall by oddsmakers, behind only the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors (8–1). Boston is currently listed as the +700 second choice on the NBA championship odds with Golden State a solid –165 favorite to pull off a three-peat.

The Warriors are riding a six-game winning streak since suffering their lone loss, dropping a 100–98 decision to the Northwest Division-leading Denver Nuggets (7–1) on October 21. Despite another strong start, it is also worth noting that Golden State is just 5–4 ATS so far, covering five of six after failing to beat the number in its first three.

Outside of the Celtics and Warriors though, there looks to be little competition for either of them as they attempt to meet in the 2019 NBA Finals next June. Milwaukee remains a longshot at +2500 to win it all as the fourth-best team in the East behind Boston, the Toronto Raptors (7–1) and Philadelphia 76ers (5–4).

The Raptors are the +900 third choice overall on the odds to win the NBA championship with the addition of Kawhi Leonard while the 76ers are +2000 after a slow start that has seen them go winless on the road at 0–4.

Meanwhile, Golden State was expected to be tested by the Houston Rockets (2–5), who are off to the worst start of any top contender. The Rockets are +1200 to win the NBA title though, and the Los Angeles Lakers (3–5) are the only other team with odds of less than +3500 from the West right now at +2200 because they have LeBron James.

Behind the Lakers on the board are the Nuggets and the Utah Jazz (4–4), both set at +3500.