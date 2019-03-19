The ACC has enjoyed a stellar season so far, with the conference's best teams earning three of the four No. 1 seeds in the 2019 NCAA tournament, including the top overall seed––the Duke Blue Devils in the East Region.

It is no surprise then to see the Blue Devils as the overwhelming favorites to cut down the nets on April 8 at +225 (bet $100 to win $225) on the 2019 NCAA tournament odds, followed by the Virginia Cavaliers (+550) in the South Region. The ACC’s other No. 1 seed––in the Midwest Region––the North Carolina Tar Heels, have the fourth best odds to win the tournament (+800).

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the fourth No. 1 seed in the West Region, and they are also listed as the +600 third choice to win their first national championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Gonzaga made it to the NCAA title game for the first time ever two years ago as the No. 1 seed in the West but fell 71-65 as a one-point underdog to North Carolina, the No. 1 seed in the South.

The four No. 2 seeds are next in line on the March Madness betting odds board, with the Kentucky Wildcats (Midwest) and Michigan State Spartans (East) both +1200 ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers (South) at +1400 and Michigan Wolverines (West) at +1600.

These four teams would appear to have the most value on the college basketball betting lines, especially if you believe the Big Ten and SEC are better conferences than the committee thought when creating the bracket. All of those teams are ranked among the top eight going into the NCAA tournament, and the Spartans look the strongest after winning the Big Ten tournament over the Wolverines.

Michigan State could have easily been the No. 1 seed in the Midwest instead of North Carolina but is stuck in the same part of the bracket with Duke. The good news for the Spartans though is that the Blue Devils would likely be their toughest opponent on the road to the national championship game. Despite the return of the nation’s top player Zion Williamson, Duke is not unbeatable, especially for a team as battle tested as Tom Izzo’s Spartans. Considering this, Michigan State is the best bet to win it all based on the current March Madness odds.