Royal Baby Name Odds: Alexander, Arthur Among Favorites

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a healthy baby boy Monday.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 06, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed a healthy baby boy Monday, but the couple has yet to announce a name for their new son. 

The baby is seventh in line for the British throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry. 

With classics such as Alexander and Arthur atop the board, the names Charles and Spencer, which pay homage to Prince Harry's parents, are also listed in the odds.  

While the traditional names front the list, there are also some wild-card possibilities. Presidential honors include Barack, for former President Barack Obama, at 100-1, while Donald, like President Donald Trump, sits at 200–1. Boris, perhaps in tribute to politician Boris Johnson, sits at 250–1. Also more unconventional names listed are Tyrone at 200–1 and Wayne at 250–1.  

Here's the top contenders, using current odds from bookmaker Ladbrokes

Alexander: 3–1
Arthur: 6–1
James: 8–1
Spencer: 8–1
Albert: 8–1
Philip: 12–1
Oliver: 16–1
Alfred: 20–1
Charles: 20–1
Henry: 25–1
Edward: 25–1
Thomas: 33–1
Frederick: 33–1
John: 33–1
Richard: 33–1
Jack: 33–1

