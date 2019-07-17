After 10 days of play, Germany's Hossein Ensan won the 50th World Series of Poker main event in Las Vegas overnight, emerging as the champion in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The 55-year-old took home the tournament's $10 million grand prize after beating Dario Sammartino with a pair of kings on the final hand when Sammartino went all-in and missed a flush.

Ensan also takes home the coveted World Series of Poker bracelet. Sammartino won $6 million for his second-place finish. Alex Livingston was the third finalist to compete on Wednesday night, with the trio topping a the second-largest field in tournament history with 8,569 entrants.

"It's unbelievable, I cannot understand this moment," Ensan said after the victory. "I must go to sleep and wake up, and then maybe I know I have the bracelet. Maybe it's a dream. I don't know."

According to ESPN, Ensan is also the oldest person to claim the World Series of Poker bracelet since 1999, when Noel Furlong, then 61, won.

Former Patriots defensive end Richard Seymour also participated in the event but was eliminated last Wednesday night after an impressive five-day run. Seymour finished in 131st place, claiming $59,295 for his performance.