Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Preview

Following a fight-filled ending to their Week 11 contest in Cleveland, Pittsburgh is back on the road to visit Cincinnati. Paul Brown Stadium hosts this AFC North rivalry game at 1:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 24, 2019. The Steelers dropped to ninth in the AFC playoff race while the Bengals are still searching for an elusive first win.

Spread: Steelers -6.5 (-110), Bengals +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Steelers (-305), Bengals (+245)

Total: OVER 39 (-110), UNDER 39 (-110)

Bengals' Season to Date

Still battling, despite being winless, Cincinnati (0-10) used a solid ground game to hang with the Raiders during its 17-10 loss in Oakland. The Bengals have now been outscored by a 276-147 margin during their 10-game losing streak. Cincinnati is 1-17 over its last 18 regular-season games and faces an ornery Steelers squad here.

Bengals' Betting Record: ATS 4-6-0 OVER/UNDER 3-6-1

Cincinnati Bengals Leaders on Offense

QB Ryan Finley: 282 pass yards with 1 TD and 2 INT

RB Joe Mixon: 684 total yards with 4 TD

WR Tyler Boyd: 598 receiving yards with 1 TD

TE Tyler Eifert: 233 receiving yards with 2 TD

Steelers’ Season to Date

Pittsburgh had a four-game winning streak snapped during a 21-7 loss in Cleveland in the Week 11 Thursday Night Football prime-time contest. Though still in the hunt, the Steelers (5-5) fall behind the Bills, Texans and Raiders in the AFC wild-card race. Struggling on offense, Pittsburgh is 1-3 straight up and 2-2 ATS in four road games.

Steelers’ Betting Record: ATS 5-4-1 OVER/UNDER 3-7-0

Steelers’ Leaders on Offense

QB Mason Rudolph: 1,551 pass yards with 12 TD and 8 INT

*RB James Conner: 632 total yards with 6 TD

*WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: 524 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE Vance McDonald: 220 receiving yards with 3 TD

*Conner and Smith-Schuster are both questionable.

Steelers Have Dominated the Bengals During Recent Meetings

AFC rivals since 1970, Pittsburgh has cruised to nine straight wins over Cincinnati. The Steelers are 6-2-1 against the spread during their winning streak. In the first meeting this year, the Bengals were bashed 27-3 during Week 4 action in Pittsburgh. Following a 0-3 slide out of the gate, that was the Steelers’ first victory of the season.

Bengals vs. Steelers Final Thoughts and Pick

Rudolph avoided suspension for his role in the ugly brawl with the Browns. After throwing just four INT during his first seven games, Rudolph was picked off four times last week. Leaving a huge hole in the Steelers’ offensive line, center Maurkice Pouncey begins a three-game suspension. Pittsburgh has scored just 24 points over two games. Conner and Smith-Schuster both hobbled adds to the issues on offense.

Cincinnati posted a season-high 173 rushing yards during their loss to the Raiders. Mixon finally scored his first rushing TD. That’s just the fourth Bengals rushing TD after benched QB Andy Dalton punched in the other three. Making his second career start, Finley had another rough outing as he completed 13-of-31 passes for 115 yards. He also tossed one INT and was sacked five times. Pittsburgh will have a big day on defense.

Pick: Steelers -6.5

Season Record: 6-20