Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Preview

Traveling east for a second straight week, Denver visits Buffalo at New Era Field for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Nov. 24, 2019. The Broncos’ playoffs hopes have all but vanished, while the Bills sit one game ahead of Houston and Oakland in the wide-open AFC wild-card race. Expect a low-scoring defensive battle here.

Spread: Bills -4 (-110), Broncos +4 (-110)

Moneyline: Bills (-210), Broncos (+175)

Total: OVER 37 (-110), UNDER 37 (-110)

Broncos’ Season to Date

It was a tale of two halves for Denver last week, as it led 20-0 at halftime before losing 27-23 to the Vikings in Minnesota. The Broncos (3-7) had a chance late, but a massive 19-play drive (20 with a penalty) fell short after three attempts from the Minnesota 4-yard line failed. During its last six games, Denver has scored just two field goals in the fourth quarter.

Broncos’ Betting Record: ATS 6-4-0 OVER/UNDER 4-6-0

Broncos’ Leaders on Offense

QB Brandon Allen: 433 pass yards with 3 TD and 1 INT

RB Phillip Lindsay: 819 total yards with 5 TD

WR Courtland Sutton: 805 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE: Noah Fant: 360 receiving yards with 2 TD

Bills’ Season to Date

Still controlling their own playoff destiny, the Bills rumbled to a 37-20 Week 11 win in Miami. Buffalo QB Josh Allen (256/3/0) and WR John Brown (137/2) both enjoyed their best game of the year. The Bills defense held Miami to 23 rushing yards and sacked Ryan Fitzpatrick seven times. Buffalo faces a tough four-game run after this contest.

Bills’ Betting Record: ATS 6-3-1 OVER/UNDER 3-7-0

Bills’ Leaders on Offense

QB Josh Allen: 2,175 pass yards with 13 TD and 7 INT

RB Frank Gore: 546 total yards with 2 TD

WR John Brown: 817 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE: Dawson Knox: 279 receiving yards with 2 TD

Broncos vs. Bills Recent History – Second Meeting Over Five Seasons

In the last meeting, during Week 3 in 2017, Denver dropped a 26-16 decision in Buffalo. Beyond some linemen and kickers, none of the players in this game played two years ago. Against same opponents this season, the Bills beat Tennessee (14-7) but lost to Cleveland (19-16), while Denver defeated the Titans (16-0) and Browns (24-19).

Bills vs. Broncos Final Thoughts and Pick

Defense is the strength of both teams as Buffalo (304.1) and Denver (310.8) sit third and fourth in total yards per game. The Bills’ 17 points allowed per game is slightly better than the Broncos, who are giving up 19.7 PPG. With a run against the Cowboys, Ravens, Steelers and Patriots ahead, it’s possible that Buffalo won’t be totally focused on Denver.

However, twice versus the Dolphins and once against the Redskins, Buffalo has taken care of business over the last five weeks. The Bills best not take Denver lightly, as these teams are closer than their records indicate. The Broncos travelling east, for a second straight morning game, is a slight concern for Denver bettors.

Pick: Broncos +4

Season Record: 6-20