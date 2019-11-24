New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears Betting Preview

Riding a six-game losing streak, the New York Giants are in Chicago to battle the Bears as part of early NFL Week 12 Sunday action. This match is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET, on Nov. 24, 2019, at Soldier Field in the Windy City. Struggling through dismal seasons, there isn’t much on the line since neither team will earn a playoff berth.

Spread: Bears -6 (-110), Giants +6 (-110)

Moneyline: Bears (-300), Giants (+240)

Total: OVER 40.5 (-110), UNDER 40.5 (-110)

Giants’ Season to Date

New York (2-8) returns to action following a much-needed bye. Prior to that, the Giants let a 27-21 third-quarter lead slip away and lost 34-27 to the Jets during Week 10 action. Following a 2-2 season start, New York has been outscored by a 192-116 margin during six straight losses.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Giants’ Betting Record: ATS 3-7-0 OVER/UNDER 6-4-0

Giants’ Leaders on Offense

QB Daniel Jones: 1,984 pass yards with 15 TD and 8 INT

RB Saquon Barkley: 660 total yards with 3 TD

WR Golden Tate: 417 receiving yards with 3 TD

*TE Evan Engram: 467 receiving yards with 3 TD

* Engram is questionable due to a foot injury.

Bears’ Season To Date

After earning a postseason berth last season, high expectations have not been met in Chicago. While mathematically still alive, the Bears’ (4-5) playoff hopes all but ended during a 17-10 Week 11 road loss to the Rams. Mitchell Trubisky (190/1/1) had another rough outing and the Bears’ lackluster offense continues to be a major problem.

Bears’ Betting Record: ATS 3-7-0 OVER/UNDER 3-7-0

Bears’ Leaders on Offense

*QB Mitchell Trubisky: 1,580 pass yards with 9 TD and 4 INT

RB David Montgomery: 649 total yards with 5 TD

WR Allen Robinson: 633 receiving yards with 3 TD

TE: Ben Braunecker: 50 receiving yards with 1 TD

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

* Trubisky is questionable with a hip pointer injury

Giants vs. Bears Recent History – First Meeting in Chicago Since 2013

Meeting in New York during Week 13 action last season, the Giants posted a 30-27 OT win, which snapped a five-game Chicago winning streak. This is the Giants’ first visit to Soldier Field since a 27-21 loss back in 2013. Over five games, dating back to 2007, the Bears are 1-4 straight up and against the spread against New York.

Bears vs. Giants Final Thoughts and Pick

Several games behind NFC wild-card leading Seattle (8-2) and Minnesota (8-3) it’s only a matter time before the Bears are officially eliminated from postseason contention. While the Bears defense has not been the dominating force it was a year ago, it has held opponents to 17.4 points per game, the fourth-lowest mark in the NFL. That’s actually slightly better than the 17.7 PPG average the Bears finished with when they made the playoffs last year.

Defense shoulders most of the blame for the Giants’ brutal season. Only Tampa Bay (31.3) and Miami (30.5) have given up more points than the 28.9 PPG New York has allowed. Injuries have taken a toll on offense and the rookie QB Jones (32 sacks) hasn’t had much protection behind the Giants’ weak O-Line. Gurley posted season-best numbers last week against the Bears, so Barkley may break out of his slump as well.

Pick: Giants +6

Season Record: 6-20